My only mistake — Kylian Mbappé responds to outrage over Italian vacation with Ester Expósito

Mbappé has broken his silence on the controversial trip that sparked an online petition seeking his exit from Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has directly addressed the intense backlash surrounding his recent trip to Italy with his rumoured girlfriend Ester Expósito, pushing back against accusations of lacking commitment to Real Madrid while recovering from injury.

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The French superstar spoke out after coming off the bench in Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night, offering his clearest response yet to days of mounting fan frustration and media scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mbappé confronted the criticism head-on.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

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“My only mistake has been not to help the team win titles this season, like all my teammates," Mbappe was quoted as having said as per Fabrizio Romano. “All the rest, it’s just opinions”.

While he stopped short of a dramatic public confirmation of his relationship with Expósito, the context of his comments effectively acknowledged the now-public romance amid questions about the viral getaway.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

The trip to Sardinia, which took place during his recovery from a hamstring issue, sparked widespread outrage among sections of the Real Madrid fanbase, who viewed it as a sign of divided priorities at a difficult time for the club.

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Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

Mbappé’s camp had earlier issued a statement defending the trip, describing the criticism as an “exaggerated interpretation” of a recovery period that remained under strict club supervision. The statement emphasised his daily commitment and work ethic for the team.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa also publicly backed the player’s right to personal time during rehabilitation.

The bigger picture

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Real Madrid’s season has been one of frustration, with the team finishing second in La Liga behind champions Barcelona.

Real Madrid defeated Oviedo 2-0 in LaLiga | IMAGO

Mbappé’s absence from key matches, including the recent El Clásico defeat, combined with images of him relaxing in Italy alongside the 'Elite' star, fuelled heated debates.

An online “#MbappeOUT” petition calling for his departure reportedly amassed tens of millions of signatures, surpassing that of the Guinness World Record books, though these figures have been heavily disputed due to suspected bot activity and unverifiable accounts.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

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On Thursday, Mbappé made his return as a substitute in the 69th minute of the Oviedo match.

His introduction was met with boos and whistles from portions of the home crowd, reflecting the depth of discontent.

Despite the hostile reception, he contributed to the victory, assisting Jude Bellingham’s late goal in a positive cameo.