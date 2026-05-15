‘No one in Europe would pay’ - Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's price tag will deter top clubs

Turkish sports commentator Serdar Ali Çelikler has cast doubt on Victor Osimhen's potential summer transfer, suggesting the Nigerian striker's hefty price tag will deter top European clubs like Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Galatasaray, netting an impressive 59 goals in 74 matches across all competitions, cementing his status as one of the continent's most lethal forwards.

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The Super Eagles star led Galatasaray to their fourth consecutive league title and also his second league title with the club.

His prolific scoring has naturally drawn attention from several elite teams, with the Premier League's Arsenal and La Liga's Real Madrid reportedly among his admirers.

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Çelikler speaks on Osimhen’s transfer

However, speaking on the Neo Spor YouTube channel, Çelikler argued that the financial commitment required to sign Osimhen is simply too high for any club to consider.

The analyst claimed that no team in Europe would be willing to meet the combined cost of a €150 million transfer fee (approximately N241 billion) and the player's substantial salary demands.

"No one in Europe would pay 150 million Euros in transfer fees and 21 million Euros in net salary for Osimhen," Çelikler stated, as reported by Habersarikirmizi.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

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He suggested that a transfer would only become feasible if both the club and the player significantly lowered their expectations.

"If they offer between 75-100 million Euros in transfer fees, and Osimhen agrees to reduce his salary to 10 million Euros, then they could acquire him," Çelikler explained.

Should interested parties fail to present a suitable financial package this summer, Çelikler believes the former Napoli and Lille star will see out his contract in Istanbul. "Osimhen would stay until his contract expires," he concluded.