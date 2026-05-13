‘They won’t be able to’ - Ex-Galatasaray star claims only Osimhen can break his Turkish record

Former Senegal international Mbaye Diagne has declared that Napoli star Victor Osimhen is the only player he believes could surpass his single-season goalscoring record in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Diagne established himself as the most prolific foreign player in a single Süper Lig campaign during the 2018-2019 season, scoring an impressive 30 goals while playing for both Kasımpaşa and Galatasaray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, Diagne's milestone has remained untouched, with several top strikers coming close, including Victor Osimhen himself.

The Super Eagles striker was only able to rack up 15 goals in 22 appearances this season, but has been hit with several injuries, limiting his playing time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diagne tips Osimhen to break record

Reflecting on his achievement, Diagne expressed confidence that his record is safe, with one notable exception.

In a statement reported by Turkish newspaper Vatan, Diagne said, "I’m happy, very happy. I’ve scored a lot of goals.

“I’m also happy to be the top scorer here. Nobody has broken my goal record in the Super League. They probably won’t be able to."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "I could only accept it if my friend Osimhen broke it, but it’s impossible for anyone else to break it.”

Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago

With the current Süper Lig season drawing to a close, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has netted 22 goals, leaving him with a formidable challenge to match or break Diagne's long-standing record in the final round of matches.