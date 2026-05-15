Super Eagles coach Chelle reportedly questions NPFL standards ahead of Unity Cup
Eric Chelle has reportedly expressed concerns about the quality of football in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) following a scouting mission across the country.
The Super Eagles coach toured several venues to monitor domestic players ahead of the Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria will compete alongside Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and India.
According to a BSN report, Chelle was underwhelmed by the level of play in several matches he observed and believes many players still require significant technical and tactical development before they can compete at an international level.
Concerns over coaching and tactical discipline
Sources close to the Malian tactician claim he questioned whether the performances he witnessed reflected the expected standards of Nigeria’s top-flight league.
Chelle is also believed to have concerns regarding tactical discipline, coaching structures, and player recruitment within the domestic league system.
Despite acknowledging the presence of individual talent, the coach reportedly feels that only a few NPFL players are currently capable of challenging for places in the national team alongside foreign-based stars playing in Europe and other top African leagues.
Home-Based players set for Unity Cup
Despite his reservations, six NPFL players are expected to be included in Nigeria’s squad for the tournament.
Among the standout names is Joseph Arumala of Ikorodu City, who impressed after scoring 13 league goals this season.
Reports suggest Ikorodu City will contribute three players to the squad, while Enugu Rangers are expected to provide two players. Rivers United and Shooting Stars are also likely to have representatives.
Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the Unity Cup at The Valley in London on May 26, with the winner set to face either Jamaica or India in the final on May 30.