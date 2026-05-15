Super Eagles coach Chelle reportedly questions NPFL standards ahead of Unity Cup

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is reportedly concerned about the quality of the NPFL after scouting local talent ahead of the Unity Cup in London.

Eric Chelle has reportedly expressed concerns about the quality of football in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) following a scouting mission across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles coach toured several venues to monitor domestic players ahead of the Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria will compete alongside Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and India.

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, was in attendance as Shooting stars defeated Nasarawa United 3-2. Image: X (3SC media handle)

According to a BSN report, Chelle was underwhelmed by the level of play in several matches he observed and believes many players still require significant technical and tactical development before they can compete at an international level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concerns over coaching and tactical discipline

Sources close to the Malian tactician claim he questioned whether the performances he witnessed reflected the expected standards of Nigeria’s top-flight league.

Chelle is also believed to have concerns regarding tactical discipline, coaching structures, and player recruitment within the domestic league system.

Despite acknowledging the presence of individual talent, the coach reportedly feels that only a few NPFL players are currently capable of challenging for places in the national team alongside foreign-based stars playing in Europe and other top African leagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home-Based players set for Unity Cup

Despite his reservations, six NPFL players are expected to be included in Nigeria’s squad for the tournament.

Among the standout names is Joseph Arumala of Ikorodu City, who impressed after scoring 13 league goals this season.

Reports suggest Ikorodu City will contribute three players to the squad, while Enugu Rangers are expected to provide two players. Rivers United and Shooting Stars are also likely to have representatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement