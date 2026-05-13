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Super Eagles: What Chelle Must Learn from Azeez’s Playoff Heartbreak

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:30 - 13 May 2026
The cruel reality check Eric Chelle must read before calling up Femi Azeez
Super Eagles prospect Femi Azeez suffered playoff heartbreak as Millwall fell to Hull City. Despite an impressive regular season, Super Eagles prospect Azeez's struggles ahead of Eric Chelle's experimental Unity Cup squad selection provide a valuable tactical lesson for Nigeria's future.
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For Femi Azeez, the EFL Championship playoff second leg at The Den was supposed to be a coronation. 

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Having committed his in​ternational future to Nigeria just weeks ago, the 24-year-old winger arrived as the "New Boy" everyone wanted to see. 

Unlocking Nigeria: The Dual-Nationality Winger Eric Chelle Must Call-up To Save Super Eagles Future

Nigerian fan​s expected the explosive attacker, who dominated the Championship with 11 goals and 7 assists this season to lead Millwall all the way to Wembley. Instead, he learned the cruelest lesson in professional football.

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Despite recording two shots on target and showing flashes of the devastating pace that makes him a "Super Eagle in waiting," Azeez was largely shackled by his veteran international compatriot, Semi Ajayi. 

READ MORE: Inside the battle of The Den - How Ajayi Neutralised the Super Eagles' newest star

As the minutes ticked away and Hull City extended their aggregate lead to seal Millwall's exit, Azeez's frustration boiled over, culminating in an 88th-minute yellow card.

This decisive audition is a sobering reality check for both the player and the national team, the Super Eagles under Chelle. 

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Azeez contributed 18 goals in the regular season.
Azeez contributed 18 goals in the regular season.

International football requires an elite level of big-game temperament and Azeez's sudden inability to break through Hull's disciplined tactical setup will now serve as a major talking point for Nigerian fans.

Crucially, it also provides a massive tactical blueprint for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

Azeez's lessons for Chelle

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With Chelle set to name a much-changed, experimental side for the upcoming Unity Cup in London, the manager is actively resting senior mainstays to test out the next generation of Nigerian talent. Azeez is widely expected to headline this new-look squad.

The burning question now is whether this club heartbreak will fuel a more resilient version of Azeez when he finally steps onto the pitch for the Super Eagles. 

Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle wants more players for the Super Eagles. || Imago

For Chelle, who has also been busy combing the NPFL for potential stars, the task is clear: he must decode why Millwall's star man was isolated under pressure and ensure the Super Eagles do not make the same tactical mistakes in London.

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Femi Azeez Nigeria Championship Millwall
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