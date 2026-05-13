Chukwueze Heir: 2 African rivals threatening to hijack Adams’ historic LaLiga milestone

Akor Adams looked destined to match Samuel Chukwueze’s legendary LaLiga feat after a breathtaking late winner against Espanyol. Instead, a shocking twist has emerged. Two lethal African superstars have launched a late assault, threatening to hijack the Nigerian’s ultimate Spanish prize.

Nigerian forward Akor Adams’ quest to become the second Nigerian to lift the prestigious LaLiga African MVP award has run into a formidable roadblock.

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Despite his breathtaking 91st-​minute winner against Espanyol at the weekend, the Sevilla forward is facing intense heat from two rival continental stars determined to hijack his crown.

The award, famously won by Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023, represents the pinnacle of African individual success in Spanish football.

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With nine goals and three assists to his name this season, Adams stands as Nigeria's undisputed frontrunner.

2023 African MVP winner, Samuel Chukwueze with the LaLiga award.

His impressive campaign earned him a spot on the 2026 nomination shortlist alongside fellow compatriot and club teammate Chidera Ejuke, as part of an elite 20-man field.

However, the latest surge from two rival African forwards has suddenly thrown the Nigerian's coronation into absolute chaos.

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The £72m Resurgence: Nicolas Pepe On Fire

The most immediate and dangerous threat to Adams’ dream comes from a revived former Arsenal star.

Nicolas Pepe has discovered a completely new lease of life at Villarreal, terrifying Spanish defences with a return to his devastating peak form.

Nicolas Pepe | IMAGO

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Pepe has racked up eight goals and six assists this campaign, putting him neck-and-neck with Adams in terms of direct goal contributions.

More alarming for the Nigerian camp is the Ivorian's current momentum; the 30-year-old has exploded with five goal contributions in his last four matches, most recently dismantling Levante with a masterful goal and two assists.

La previa del #MallorcaVillarreal: El Submarino de Champions hace escala en Son Moix ✍️ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 9, 2026

The Indomitable Threat: Etta Eyong Crashing the Party

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While Pepe brings veteran pedigree, a young Indomitable Lion is bringing raw, fearless hunger to the race.

Levante’s 22-year-old Cameroonian sensation, Etta Eyong, has fast-tracked his way into the MVP conversation with a breakout season of seven goals and four assists.

Karl Etta Eyong

Eyong proved his clutch credentials yet again over the weekend, firing home a dramatic winner in Levante’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Osasuna.

His ability to carry his team in high stakes moments mirrors Adams' own impact at Sevilla, making this a fierce generational battle between the West African giants.

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Karl Etta Eyong of Levante UD celebrates a goal during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Levante UD and Real Madrid || Image credit: imago

With the LaLiga season reaching its ultimate climax, Adams no longer has any room for error.