Chukwueze Heir: 2 African rivals threatening to hijack Adams’ historic LaLiga milestone
Nigerian forward Akor Adams’ quest to become the second Nigerian to lift the prestigious LaLiga African MVP award has run into a formidable roadblock.
Despite his breathtaking 91st-minute winner against Espanyol at the weekend, the Sevilla forward is facing intense heat from two rival continental stars determined to hijack his crown.
The award, famously won by Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023, represents the pinnacle of African individual success in Spanish football.
With nine goals and three assists to his name this season, Adams stands as Nigeria's undisputed frontrunner.
His impressive campaign earned him a spot on the 2026 nomination shortlist alongside fellow compatriot and club teammate Chidera Ejuke, as part of an elite 20-man field.
However, the latest surge from two rival African forwards has suddenly thrown the Nigerian's coronation into absolute chaos.
Sid knows 🤛#SevillaEspanyol https://t.co/dr27NO96V6 pic.twitter.com/6hMsznpXCQ— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 11, 2026
The £72m Resurgence: Nicolas Pepe On Fire
The most immediate and dangerous threat to Adams’ dream comes from a revived former Arsenal star.
Nicolas Pepe has discovered a completely new lease of life at Villarreal, terrifying Spanish defences with a return to his devastating peak form.
Pepe has racked up eight goals and six assists this campaign, putting him neck-and-neck with Adams in terms of direct goal contributions.
More alarming for the Nigerian camp is the Ivorian's current momentum; the 30-year-old has exploded with five goal contributions in his last four matches, most recently dismantling Levante with a masterful goal and two assists.
La previa del #MallorcaVillarreal: El Submarino de Champions hace escala en Son Moix ✍️— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 9, 2026
The Indomitable Threat: Etta Eyong Crashing the Party
While Pepe brings veteran pedigree, a young Indomitable Lion is bringing raw, fearless hunger to the race.
Levante’s 22-year-old Cameroonian sensation, Etta Eyong, has fast-tracked his way into the MVP conversation with a breakout season of seven goals and four assists.
Eyong proved his clutch credentials yet again over the weekend, firing home a dramatic winner in Levante’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Osasuna.
His ability to carry his team in high stakes moments mirrors Adams' own impact at Sevilla, making this a fierce generational battle between the West African giants.
With the LaLiga season reaching its ultimate climax, Adams no longer has any room for error.
If he is to truly inherit Chukwueze’s throne and return the African MVP crown in Nigerian hands, the Sevilla hitman must outscore his relentless rivals in the final sprint of the campaign, especially with a head-to-head battle with Pepe's Villarreal next.