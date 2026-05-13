Advertisement
LaLiga African MVP

Chukwueze Heir: 2 African rivals threatening to hijack Adams’ historic LaLiga milestone

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:21 - 13 May 2026
Akor Adams looked destined to match Samuel Chukwueze’s legendary LaLiga feat after a breathtaking late winner against Espanyol. Instead, a shocking twist has emerged. Two lethal African superstars have launched a late assault, threatening to hijack the Nigerian’s ultimate Spanish prize.
Advertisement

Nigerian forward Akor Adams’ quest to become the second Nigerian to lift the prestigious LaLiga African MVP award has run into a formidable roadblock.

Advertisement

Despite his breathtaking 91st-​minute winner against Espanyol at the weekend, the Sevilla forward is facing intense heat from two rival continental stars determined to hijack his crown.

READ MORE: Akor Adams breaks silence with an emotional message after saving Sevilla with a late Espanyol winner

The award, famously won by Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023, represents the pinnacle of African individual success in Spanish football.

Advertisement

With nine goals and three assists to his name this season, Adams stands as Nigeria's undisputed frontrunner.

2023 African MVP winner, Samuel Chukwueze with the LaLiga award.
2023 African MVP winner, Samuel Chukwueze with the LaLiga award.

His impressive campaign earned him a spot on the 2026 nomination shortlist alongside fellow compatriot and club teammate Chidera Ejuke, as part of an elite 20-man field.

However, the latest surge from two rival African forwards has suddenly thrown the Nigerian's coronation into absolute chaos.

Advertisement

The £72m Resurgence: Nicolas Pepe On Fire

The most immediate and dangerous threat to Adams’ dream comes from a revived former Arsenal star.

Nicolas Pepe has discovered a completely new lease of life at Villarreal, terrifying Spanish defences with a return to his devastating peak form.

Nicolas Pepe | IMAGO
Advertisement

Pepe has racked up eight goals and six assists this campaign, putting him neck-and-neck with Adams in terms of direct goal contributions.

More alarming for the Nigerian camp is the Ivorian's current momentum; the 30-year-old has exploded with five goal contributions in his last four matches, most recently dismantling Levante with a masterful goal and two assists.

READ MORE: Arsenal’s Biggest Flop? Nicolas Pepe names the single greatest regret from his £72m London disaster

The Indomitable Threat: Etta Eyong Crashing the Party

Advertisement

While Pepe brings veteran pedigree, a young Indomitable Lion is bringing raw, fearless hunger to the race.

Levante’s 22-year-old Cameroonian sensation, Etta Eyong, has fast-tracked his way into the MVP conversation with a breakout season of seven goals and four assists.

Karl Etta Eyong scored the only goal of the game || X
Karl Etta Eyong

Eyong proved his clutch credentials yet again over the weekend, firing home a dramatic winner in Levante’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Osasuna.

His ability to carry his team in high stakes moments mirrors Adams' own impact at Sevilla, making this a fierce generational battle between the West African giants.

Advertisement
Karl Etta Eyong of Levante UD celebrates a goal during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Levante UD and Real Madrid || Image credit: imago

With the LaLiga season reaching its ultimate climax, Adams no longer has any room for error.

If he is to truly inherit Chukwueze’s throne and return the African MVP crown in Nigerian hands, the Sevilla hitman must outscore his relentless rivals in the final sprint of the campaign, especially with a head-to-head battle with Pepe's Villarreal next.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Akor Adams Nicolas Pepe Karl Etta Eyong Nigeria Villarreal Sevilla Levante Ivory Coast Cameroon
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Michael Carrick || Imago
Premier League
13.05.2026
Manchester United finally decide on Michael Carrick future
Arsenal's Ben White sidelined for season finale
Premier League
13.05.2026
Arsenal's Ben White sidelined for season finale and Champions League final
Howard Webb defends controversial VAR decision
Premier League
13.05.2026
Howard Webb defends controversial VAR decision to rule out West Ham’s goal against Arsenal
We want Lagos - CAF president unveils plans for 2026 CAF Awards
Football
13.05.2026
We want Lagos - CAF president unveils plans for 2026 CAF Awards
Brazil star Neymar
Football
13.05.2026
‘It's not an easy decision’ - Ancelotti faces difficult choice on Neymar's World Cup future
Osimhen’s teammate punched and assaulted
Football
13.05.2026
Osimhen’s teammate punched and assaulted after Galatasaray’s league title celebration