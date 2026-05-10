Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol

Akor Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sevilla defeated Espanyol 2-1

Akor Adams has praised Sevilla for their fighting spirit after the club secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Espanyol at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker emerged as Sevilla’s hero after scoring the winning goal deep into stoppage time to seal an important three points for the Rojiblancos.

Sevilla recovered from going behind to produce a spirited turnaround in front of their home supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams came off the bench during the second half and made an immediate impact, netting the decisive goal late in the contest.

The stoppage-time strike was Adams’ ninth league goal of the season.

🚨🇪🇸 | GOAL: AKOR ADAMS SEALS THE CONEBACK FOR SEVILLA IN THE 91ST MINUTE!



FANTASTIC! AMAZING! INCREDIBLE SCENES!



SEVILLA ROAD TO STAY IN LA LIGA!



Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol.



pic.twitter.com/cdltu77uxJ — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) May 9, 2026

His contribution helped move Sevilla up to 12th place in the standings and created a valuable three-point gap above the relegation zone.

What Adams said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, the Nigerian international expressed his delight at both the performance and the result.

“I’m very happy for the three points and for my teammates. We worked very hard, and we’re happy to get the victory,” Adams told Sevilla’s official website.