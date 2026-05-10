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Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:47 - 10 May 2026
Akor Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sevilla defeated Espanyol 2-1
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Akor Adams has praised Sevilla for their fighting spirit after the club secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Espanyol at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

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The Nigerian striker emerged as Sevilla’s hero after scoring the winning goal deep into stoppage time to seal an important three points for the Rojiblancos.

Sevilla recovered from going behind to produce a spirited turnaround in front of their home supporters.

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Adams came off the bench during the second half and made an immediate impact, netting the decisive goal late in the contest.

The stoppage-time strike was Adams’ ninth league goal of the season.

His contribution helped move Sevilla up to 12th place in the standings and created a valuable three-point gap above the relegation zone.

What Adams said

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Speaking after the match, the Nigerian international expressed his delight at both the performance and the result.

“I’m very happy for the three points and for my teammates. We worked very hard, and we’re happy to get the victory,” Adams told Sevilla’s official website.

Sevilla will now aim to build on the momentum from the comeback win when they face Villarreal in their next league fixture.

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Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol
Football
10.05.2026
Akor Adams breaks silence after scoring late winner in Sevilla's victory over Espanyol