Sevilla vs Espanyol: Akor Adams scores winner to keep survival hope alive

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams came off the bench to clinch victory for Sevilla.

Akor Adams scored a dramatic late winner to help Sevilla pull off a breathtaking late turnaround to secure a 2-1 victory over Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

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The hosts found themselves trailing deep into the second half after Tyrhys Dolan gave Espanyol the lead. However, a resilient Sevilla side refused to fold, finding an 82nd-minute equaliser through Andrés Castrín before Nigerian striker Adams came off the bench to deliver a sensational 90th-minute winner, sending the home crowd into absolute delirium.

Key Match Details

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The first half was a tense, tightly contested affair with both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities. ‘

Espanyol set up in a resolute defensive block, relying on goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović to marshal the backline, while Sevilla’s Odysseas Vlachodimos was called into action multiple times to keep the score level heading into the interval.

The breakthrough finally arrived early in the second half. Espanyol generated a swift attacking sequence, with Roberto Fernández threading a perfectly weighted pass to Tyrhys Dolan. The English winger made no mistake, firing past Vlachodimos to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Facing a frustrating home defeat, Sevilla amplified the pressure in the closing stages. Their persistence paid off when defender Andrés Castrín pushed forward and found the back of the net, levelling the tie at 1-1 and completely shifting the momentum in favour of the hosts.

The dramatic climax arrived in the dying moments of regular time. Akor Adams, who had only been on the pitch for 16 minutes as a late substitute, found space and dispatched his only shot of the game past Dmitrović

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