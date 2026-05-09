McFarlane praises Chelsea’s performance after hard-fought draw against Liverpool

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane praised his side’s display against Liverpool

Calum McFarlane praised Chelsea following their spirited draw against Liverpool, insisting his side produced a performance worthy of victory.

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Chelsea fell behind early after a superb strike from Ryan Gravenberch, but responded strongly throughout the contest.

The Blues found their equaliser in the 35th minute when Enzo Fernández converted from a free-kick to bring Chelsea back into the game.

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The hosts continued to push after halftime and created several dangerous moments against Liverpool’s defence.

Chelsea thought they had completed the comeback when Cole Palmer found the net, only for the effort to be ruled out following a VAR review for offside.

What McFarlane said

Speaking after the match, the interim manager expressed satisfaction with the team’s display.

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McFarlane admitted the decision was frustrating and felt his side was unfortunate not to leave with all three points.

He said, “It was a really good performance. The game could have gone either way, but if I’m being a little biased, I think we could have won it.”

McFarlane referenced chances created by Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, while also questioning a penalty decision that was not given in Chelsea’s favour.