Liverpool vs Chelsea: Blues end six-game losing streak with Anfield draw

For the first time since March, Chelsea were able to avoid defeat in the Premier League

An Enzo Fernandez freekick late in the first half helped Chelsea secure a 1-1 draw at Anfield, stemming a run of six Premier League losses, although the Blues still only have one win in their last 10 league fixtures.

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Ryan Gravenberch gave Liverpool an early lead inside five minutes, but the Reds were unable to hold on to their advantage as both sides saw chances go begging in the eventual draw.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: How it happened

Liverpool struck first when a blocked free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai fell kindly to Ryan Gravenberch, who curled a superb effort into the top corner from outside the box.

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Chelsea nearly responded immediately through a dangerous cross from Marc Cucurella, but Virgil van Dijk cleared bravely. Van Dijk later wasted a golden opportunity himself, looping an effort over the bar from close range.

Chelsea gradually grew into the game, with Cucurella repeatedly troubling Liverpool’s defence and forcing saves from Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Their pressure paid off when Enzo Fernández delivered a low free-kick that found its way into the net, possibly via Wesley Fofana.

Both teams had goals disallowed after VAR reviews in the second half, while Szoboszlai and Van Dijk also struck the woodwork for Liverpool.