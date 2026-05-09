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FIFA confirm African stars Rema and Tyla to headline historic 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies

David Ben
David Ben 14:25 - 09 May 2026
FIFA confirm African stars Rema and Tyla to headline historic 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies
The African pop duo are set to follow the trail blazed by Nigerian music icon Davido, who made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
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FIFA has officially unveiled a star-studded, multi-city entertainment lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, confirming that African global sensations Rema and Tyla will lead the opening celebrations.

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In a historic first, the tournament will kick off with three distinct ceremonies across the host nations of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Afrobeats superstar Rema
South African popstar Tyla

A triple-threat kickoff

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Breaking from the tradition of a single opening event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the 2026 edition, the largest in history, will begin with simultaneous cultural spectacles:

FIFA president Giani Infantino | IMAGO

Los Angeles Stadium (USA), June 12: Nigeria’s “Rave Lorde” Rema and South African Grammy-winner Tyla will headline the primary U.S. ceremony. They are joined by a powerhouse roster including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, and LISA of BLACKPINK.

Estadio Azteca (Mexico), June 11: Tyla will pull double duty, appearing in Mexico City alongside Latin icons J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández and Belinda

BMO Field (Canada), June 12: Toronto will celebrate with homegrown legends Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, and Alessia Cara, alongside international star Nora Fatehi.

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This landmark announcement follows the trail blazed by Nigerian icon Davido, who made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nigerian music superstar Davido returned to the public eye at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

As the first African artist to perform at a World Cup final, Davido’s performance of 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)' at the Lusail Stadium set a new precedent for the genre.

Now, Rema and Tyla are carrying that torch even further, transitioning from closing-ceremony highlights to headlining the primary opening spectacles for the largest World Cup in history.

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Why this moment is historic

Toronto, Canada prepares for the FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

For the first time in 96 years of World Cup history, FIFA is abandoning the single-city celebration in favour of a simultaneous triple-nation kickoff. This tournament marks several groundbreaking milestones:

A Tournament of Firsts: These ceremonies ignite the first-ever 48-team tournament, featuring a record 104 matches.

The Three-City Launch: Rather than one event, the 2026 edition will feature three distinct, star-studded ceremonies in Los Angeles (USA), Mexico City (Mexico), and Toronto (Canada), honouring all three host nations at once.

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The Super Bowl Evolution: In a first-of-its-kind partnership with Global Citizen, FIFA is shifting to a "Super Bowl-style" entertainment model, featuring massive production scales and the tournament’s first-ever halftime show for the Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, with Coldplay currently rumoured to handpick the performers. The ceremonies are scheduled to begin 90 minutes before the opening matches, ensuring a global broadcast audience of billions.

The Record-Breaking Venue: Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca will make history as the first stadium to ever host three World Cup opening matches (1970, 1986, and 2026).

The Official FIFA Anthem: "Dai Dai"

Adding to the historic nature of the event, FIFA confirmed the official anthem, 'Dai Dai', a collaboration between Burna Boy and Shakira, will debut on May 14.

The track is widely expected to be the most-streamed tournament song in history, blending the sounds of three continents.

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