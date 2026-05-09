36-year-old ex-Arsenal star Aubameyang suspended from Marseille squad over training centre prank

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been excluded from his current side, Marseille's squad, following a prank-gone-wrong

Marseille have taken decisive disciplinary action against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a controversial "prank" at the club’s training facility that went significantly off the rails.

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The 36-year-old former Arsenal captain has been excluded from the squad for Sunday’s clash against Le Havre AC after a late-night disturbance escalated into a confrontation with administrative staff.

Midnight disturbance at Marseille's training centre

The incident unfolded on Thursday night at the La Commanderie training centre, where tensions were reportedly high as players expressed frustration over repeated nights spent confined to the facility.

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Seeking to "create some atmosphere" and break the monotony of their residency, Aubameyang allegedly led a group of approximately ten teammates on a rowdy tour through various rooms in the sporting residence.

What was intended as a light-hearted attempt at morale-boosting, however, took a sharp turn when a fire extinguisher was deployed during the antics.

Administrative backlash and official sanction

The primary target of the stunt was Bob Tahri, a member of the sporting administration tasked with enforcing the squad’s strict curfew.

According to reports from L’Équipe, Tahri was sprayed with the extinguisher, and his bed and personal belongings were also caught in the crossfire.

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An understandably furious Tahri reported the incident to senior leadership, prompting an emergency fact-finding mission by interim president Alban Juster and incoming president Stéphane Richard.