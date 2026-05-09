Galatasaray make Osimhen decision amidst Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

The Turkish giants have decided on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's future amidst growing interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona

Galatasaray have officially decided to retain Victor Osimhen for the upcoming season, effectively shutting the door on a summer transfer despite mounting interest from Europe's elite.

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The Turkish giants have moved to secure the Nigerian's future as powerhouses like Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly consider him a primary target to lead their frontlines.

Osimhen seen as centrepiece for Galatasaray

According to reports, head coach Okan Buruk has signalled a clear commitment to continuity, confirming that next season’s squad is being built with Osimhen at its absolute core.

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Rather than cashing in on their most valuable €150 million-rated asset, Galatasaray are prioritising stability as they look to build on their domestic and European success.

This decision follows another sensational campaign for the 27-year-old, who has already helped the club reach new heights in his two seasons in Turkey.

By settling the final installments of his €75 million transfer fee in March, the board has cleared all outstanding liabilities, strengthening their leverage in negotiations and allowing them to focus entirely on his long-term integration into the starting XI.

Galatasaray find blueprint for Osimhen salary

To maintain the striker’s massive €21 million annual earnings without overstretching the club's core budget, Galatasaray has implemented a multi-layered financial strategy.

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The club will directly cover €15 million of his salary through consistent revenue streams like VIP box sales and merchandise from the GS Store.

The remaining €6 million is set to be funded through three separate advertising and sponsorship contracts tied to image rights for the 2026-2027 season.