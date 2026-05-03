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Best for Madrid, Barcelona - Ex- Super Eagles star tips Osimhen to join Lookman in Spain

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:23 - 03 May 2026
Former Super Eagles star Dimeji Lawal believes Victor Osimhen will seamlessly adapt and succeed at Real Madrid or Barcelona if he completes a summer move.
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Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has expressed strong confidence that Victor Osimhen has what it takes to succeed at either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

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Osimhen and Lookman || Imago
Osimhen and Lookman || Imago

The Super Eagles striker has been heavily linked with a high-profile move to La Liga, with both European giants reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen’s rise to global prominence has been built on consistent performances, particularly during his time at Napoli, where he established himself as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

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With a potential transfer fee expected to exceed €100 million, the 27-year-old is among the most sought-after strikers in world football.

What Lawal said

Speaking to Completesports.com, Lawal dismissed any doubts about Osimhen’s ability to adapt to Spanish football.

“I really don’t think Osimhen will have any issue when it comes to fitting into Real Madrid or Barcelona. Osimhen has already shown that he’s a proven goal scorer and can perform at the highest level,” Lawal said.

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Lawal emphasised that both Real Madrid and Barcelona possess the creative quality needed to maximise Osimhen’s strengths.

According to him, the striker’s movement, pace, and finishing ability would thrive in systems built around high-level chance creation.

“I am very certain that he will be grabbing the goal headlines with ease if he joins either of the two clubs because they have quality players who will supply him with those passes for him to score,” he added.

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If the move materialises, Osimhen will join fellow Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman, who has performed well since joining Atletico Madrid in January.

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