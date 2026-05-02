Samsunspor vs Galatasaray: Osimhen apologises for poor performance in 4-1 defeat

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen reacted to the derailing defeat against Samsunspor.

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has apologised to Galatasaray fans for their shambolic showing against Samsunspor, admitting that his side played poorly. However, he maintained they remain focused, expressing confidence that they will wrap up the league title next week.

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What Osimhen said

Cim-Bom entered the clash knowing a victory would be enough to become Super Lig champions. Instead, they suffered a derailing 4–1 defeat.

“We knew it wouldn't be easy,” Osimhen said, per BeIN. “We knew they were a tough opponent. We were aware that winning the championship here wouldn't be so easy.

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“We have to congratulate our opponent. We didn't play well either. We will win our home game and declare our championship. We also apologise to the fans. They didn't leave us alone; they were with us for 90 minutes. We will look ahead."

Osimhen unshaken by defeat

Galatasaray can still achieve their 26th league title with a victory against Antalyaspor next week. They placed themselves in an advantageous position by beating Fenerbahce last week, and Osimhen is unflinchingly certain his team will finish the job.

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"We played an incredible match against Fenerbahçe. It was the match that brought us the championship. We were well prepared for this match as well.”

“We don't need to dwell on it. We must continue. We must win at home and declare the championship. Nothing has changed. The team will give everything. We will focus on the next match.

“These things are difficult; it's difficult to appear in front of the cameras as a player. Last week we had a beautiful celebration in front of our fans. This week, we disappointed our fans.

“It's not that easy for every player to appear in front of the cameras. What happened, happened. We are aware that we have a critical match next week. This match was a small obstacle. We will focus on the next match."

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