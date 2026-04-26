Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Osimhen, one win away from second league title, as Cim Bom claim intercontinental derby victory

Galatasaray edge closer to winning the Turkish League title with a comfortable victory over their rivals, Fenerbahçe, in the intercontinental derby.

The league leaders head into the game, having only the Turkish league title to fight for after their 2-0 loss at home to Genclerbirligi.

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They were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in the quarter-finals and had to refocus on their derby clash against Fenerbahçe.

With the league at stake, the Cim Boms were able to secure a 3-0 victory over the Yellow-Navy Blues in the title race.

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As it happened

Osimhen returned to the starting XI after being used as a substitute in their previous games following his return from injury.

Following the start of the game, Fenerbahce had their first chance to score when they were awarded a penalty.

However, Talisca, who was assigned to take the spot kick, missed, shooting wide of the goalpost, keeping the game level.

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Osimhen scores against Fenerbahce || Imago

Galatasaray went on to gain momentum in the game, and just before the half-time break, Mario Lemina played in Osimhen, who showed great determination to get to the ball before a couple of defenders and slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The home team took the momentum into the second half and were awarded a penalty, leading to the sending off of former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago

Baris Alper Yilmaz won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Mert Gunok into the bottom right corner.

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Lucas Torreira then sealed the victory with the third goal, sending the home team seven points clear on the table.