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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Osimhen, one win away from second league title, as Cim Bom claim intercontinental derby victory

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:12 - 26 April 2026
Osimhen, one win away from second league title
Galatasaray edge closer to winning the Turkish League title with a comfortable victory over their rivals, Fenerbahçe, in the intercontinental derby.
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The league leaders head into the game, having only the Turkish league title to fight for after their 2-0 loss at home to Genclerbirligi.

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They were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in the quarter-finals and had to refocus on their derby clash against Fenerbahçe.

With the league at stake, the Cim Boms were able to secure a 3-0 victory over the Yellow-Navy Blues in the title race.

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As it happened

Osimhen returned to the starting XI after being used as a substitute in their previous games following his return from injury.

Following the start of the game, Fenerbahce had their first chance to score when they were awarded a penalty. 

However, Talisca, who was assigned to take the spot kick, missed, shooting wide of the goalpost, keeping the game level.

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Osimhen scores against Fenerbahce || Imago
Osimhen scores against Fenerbahce || Imago

Galatasaray went on to gain momentum in the game, and just before the half-time break, Mario Lemina played in Osimhen, who showed great determination to get to the ball before a couple of defenders and slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The home team took the momentum into the second half and were awarded a penalty, leading to the sending off of former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago
Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago

Baris Alper Yilmaz won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Mert Gunok into the bottom right corner. 

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Lucas Torreira then sealed the victory with the third goal, sending the home team seven points clear on the table.

The win takes Galatasaray closer to the Turkish league title, and with just one win, they will be crowned champions.

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