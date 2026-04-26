Desperate Galatasaray set to start Osimhen in Intercontinental derby despite fractured arm

With the Super Lig title on the line, Galatasaray are ready to risk Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen starting against Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line for Galatasaray in their crucial Intercontinental Derby clash with Fenerbahçe despite still recovering from a fractured arm.

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The Nigerian striker has reportedly convinced the coaching staff he is fit enough to start after returning to action pain-free.

Osimhen ready despite injury concerns

After spending 35 days sidelined, Osimhen made his comeback in Galatasaray’s recent match against Gençlerbirliği, coming off the bench for a 17-minute cameo while wearing a protective bandage on his injured arm.

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The striker used the appearance to test his fitness and afterwards reportedly informed manager Okan Buruk that he felt no discomfort.

That update has persuaded Buruk to build his derby plans around the Nigerian, with Osimhen expected to spearhead an attacking setup supported by Barış Alper Yılmaz, Leroy Sané and Gabriel Sara.

His inclusion underlines just how vital Galatasaray consider the 27-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Fenerbahce fail in bid to block striker’s participation

Osimhen’s involvement had briefly been thrown into doubt after Fenerbahce formally challenged the protective equipment he wears on his arm.

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The rivals argued that the hard material could endanger opposing players and cited IFAB regulations in a complaint submitted to the Turkish Football Federation.

However, the TFF rejected the protest, clearing Osimhen to feature in the derby without restriction. With the title race finely poised and Galatasaray desperate for victory, the decision comes as a major boost for Buruk’s side.