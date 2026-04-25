Galatasaray dismiss Fenerbahçe's complaint over Osimhen's 'dangerous' arm brace

Galatasaray have hit back at claims from rivals Fenerbahçe, who have lodged a formal complaint regarding the protective arm brace worn by striker Victor Osimhen ahead of this Sunday's crucial Derby.

Fenerbahçe made a complaint by writing to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), requesting an official review of Osimhen's arm protection to determine if it violates safety regulations.

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The Nigerian international has been wearing the brace since fracturing his right forearm in a Champions League match against Liverpool on March 18.

The club's primary concern is the rigidity of the equipment, arguing it could endanger opponents during physical challenges like aerial duels or tackles.

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Galatasaray defends Osimhen’s arm braces

According to Turkish media outlet Milliyet, Galatasaray have firmly rejected the accusations made by their rivals.

The club insists the brace is medically necessary, approved for use, and designed with safety in mind, featuring a soft outer layer covering the rigid interior.

They maintain that the equipment complies with all standard safety protocols and has been cleared for professional competition.

Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago

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Sources within Galatasaray reportedly believe the timing of the complaint is a strategic move, coming just days before a match that could determine the league champion.

Despite his recent injury layoff, Osimhen remains a vital part of Galatasaray's attack, and his absence would be a significant setback.

The Turkish Football Federation have not yet announced their decision. The ruling will likely hinge on whether the referee and officials deem the brace's outer material sufficiently soft and safe according to the laws of the game.