France vs Senegal 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Les Bleus to take charge in Group of Death

Senegal will pit their wits against France in Tuesday's Group I opener in a fixture of tremendous historic significance at MetLife Stadium.

Senegal famously beat France 1-0 at the 2002 World Cup in one of the competition’s greatest upsets.

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However, that was a different era, a different squad, and a different France side, and the 2026 version of Les Bleus is likely a far sterner proposition for Aliou Seck’s Senegalese side to upset.

France vs Senegal match preview

Every tournament has its “Group of Death”, and for the 2026 World Cup, it happens to be Group I, which has managed to collect France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq all in the same basket.

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France open their World Cup campaign carrying the weight of back-to-back final appearances and the expectation of a nation that has come agonisingly close to back-to-back titles.

Didier Deschamps, the only living man to have become a World Cup winner as a player and manager and in what is widely understood to be his final tournament in charge, has put together a squad that blends proven winners with a new generation.

Didier Deschamps with the 2018 world cup trophy | Imago

Erling Haaland's Norway will also pose a stern test to France's World Cup credentials, but the 2018 winners dropped just two points in Qualifying to reach the Finals for the eighth time in a row.

Four of the last seven tournaments have also seen Les Bleus make the showpiece match.

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Senegal qualified for a third successive World Cup finals in similar fashion to France, advancing with an unbeaten record (W7, D3).

Reaching three World Cups in a row is the joint-longest ongoing record amongst African nations, but none of those three appearances have seen them progress any further than the last 16.

Their deepest run into the World Cup came back in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals, a campaign which intriguingly began with a 1-0 win against France.

However, replicating that result may be tricky for a side who haven’t kept a clean sheet in 11 World Cup finals matches since and won neither of their pre-tournament warm-up games against fellow World Cup participants (D1, L1).

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France vs Senegal head-to-head

Senegal’s 1-0 win in 2002 is the only prior meeting between these sides.

France have lost three of their last four World Cup group matches against African opposition.

A 2-1 friendly loss to Ivory Coast on June 4 led to some doubt about France's World Cup favourites credentials.

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However, a Michael Olise masterclass got them back on track with a 3-1 success over Northern Ireland four days later, meaning that they have now scored multiple goals in nine of their last 10 fixtures.

Since 'defeating' the Atlas Lions in the AFCON showpiece, Pape Thiaw's men have bested Peru and Gambia in friendlies.

However, their preparations concluded dismally; a 3-2 loss to co-hosts USA preceding a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

France vs Senegal bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip First half draw 2.05 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.15 High Player prop Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer 2.00 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

First half draw

France took first-half leads with convincing starts in all four of their recent friendlies. Yet, they were lucky not to concede across those outings, as their defence does not match their attack.

The last time they failed to score in the first half was a 4-0 win over Ukraine in November 2025. That was also their last clean sheet.

Senegal will most likely adopt a defensive low-block against France’s firepower. Kalidou Koulibaly’s experience will marshal a well-organised Senegalese defence, while Edouard Mendy will also be key.

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Expect both sides to fight for control in a cagey first period. Neither is expected to take early risks, with the game potentially opening up in the second half.

Both teams to score – Yes

France boast arguably the best attack in world football.

From Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and main talisman Mbappe to the prodigious Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki, no one doubts their scoring abilities.

The last time Didier Deschamps’ men failed to score was 13 matches ago. Croatia beat them 2-0 in the Nations League in March 2025.

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Since then, they have netted 33 times, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

Senegal may not have a similarly stellar attack, but they are not to be underestimated.

Led by their greatest-ever player, Sadio Mane, the Lions of Teranga can upset the French defence, as France have not kept a clean sheet in five games.

Les Bleus are favourites to score – possibly more than once. At the same time, a consolation is expected from Senegal.

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

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Despite their rich array of attacking talent, Kylian Mbappe remains France’s key man.

France star Kylian Mbappe || imago

He has scored 56 goals in the famous blue jersey, one behind all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud.

The Real Madrid marksman finished the season with 42 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances. Although he missed out on some of Europe’s biggest silverware in 2025/26, the World Cup always brings out his best.

Since his debut on the world stage, Mbappe has led France to two World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018.

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He also scored a historic hat-trick in his last World Cup appearance, the 2022 final against Argentina.

Mbappe is level with the iconic Pele on 12 World Cup goals from 14 matches, but has been quiet in back-to-back warm-up games.

Yet, confidence will not be an issue, with Miroslav Klose’s all-time record now just four goals away.

France vs Senegal team news

France were rocked by reports that Arsenal's William Saliba could miss the entire tournament after aggravating a back injury in the Champions League final.

However, fears over the centre-back were quickly allayed, and Saliba has returned to full training ahead of Tuesday's match.

Fellow defender Jules Kounde is also good to go despite straining a muscle during the win over Northern Ireland.

Number one Mike Maignan missed training on Saturday for load management reasons but is not nursing anything serious.

Headlining a fear-inducing front four, Kylian Mbappe enters the World Cup on 56 goals for France, putting him just one shy of the all-time men's record set by Olivier Giroud in Qatar.

A man who will inevitably become Les Bleus' leading male goalscorer comes face-to-face with Senegal's unrivalled net ripper, as Sadio Mane – absent from the 2022 World Cup due to injury – is fit and raring to go this time around.

There are a few bumps and bruises in Thiaw's squad, as Assane Diao missed training earlier this week due to a contusion.

Cherif Ndiaye was absent on Saturday for unexplained reasons, and Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye did not complete the full session as a precautionary measure.

However, there are no major concerns over any of the trio, although Ndiaye is likely to lose out to Nicolas Jackson for the number nine spot despite the latter’s sending-off against Saudi Arabia.

France vs Senegal predicted lineups

France predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele

Senegal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Diarra, Mane; Jackson

France vs Senegal prediction

The match hinges on whether Senegal can frustrate France in the opening exchanges and keep Mbappe and company at bay long enough to threaten on the counter.

France have the quality to win comfortably; Senegal have the nous and the collective spirit to make it uncomfortable.

However, the sheer firepower at Deschamps's disposal should comfortably carry the 2022 runners-up over the line.