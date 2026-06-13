Giroud snubs Morocco, backs 3 African countries for success at 2026 World Cup
Giroud tipped Senegal, Ivory Coast, or Ghana as the African nations most likely to cause a stir at the 2026 World Cup.
The tournament got underway on Thursday, with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match.
Africa has sent a record 10 nations to this World Cup, its largest ever contingent at the tournament, representing the continent's growing stature in the global game.
Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia are all in contention, and many believe this generation of African footballers is talented enough to go further than any before them.
Giroud picks 3 African teams to cause World Cup upset
Giroud, who represented France at three World Cups during his playing career, is confident that at least one African side will make a significant impact.
"One of the African teams can be the surprise team," Giroud said, as quoted by BBC Sport.
"Maybe Ivory Coast, Senegal, or Ghana, they are all dangerous teams on their day."
Morocco remain the benchmark, having become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar four years ago. But with the depth of quality across the continent's 10 representatives this summer, the belief is growing that 2026 could be the year Africa finally goes all the way.