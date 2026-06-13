Giroud snubs Morocco, backs 3 African countries for success at 2026 World Cup

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has snubbed Morocco and South Africa when revealing his top African teams at the World Cup.

Giroud tipped Senegal, Ivory Coast, or Ghana as the African nations most likely to cause a stir at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament got underway on Thursday, with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match.

Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia are all in contention, and many believe this generation of African footballers is talented enough to go further than any before them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giroud picks 3 African teams to cause World Cup upset

Giroud, who represented France at three World Cups during his playing career, is confident that at least one African side will make a significant impact.

"One of the African teams can be the surprise team," Giroud said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Senegal vs USA during a pre-World Cup friendly in May 2026 | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivory Coast team || Sports News

"Maybe Ivory Coast, Senegal, or Ghana, they are all dangerous teams on their day."