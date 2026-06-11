2026 FIFA World Cup – Indiscipline South Africa outclassed by Mexican host in chaotic opener

South Africa began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a defeat at the hands of co-host Mexico.

Bafana Bafana head into the game looking to end their four-game winless streak, having drawn their last game against Jamaica.

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Heading into their first World Cup since 2010, they needed to start the tournament with a solid performance.

However, they were handed a 2-0 defeat by co-host Mexico in the opening game and received two red cards in the game.

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As it happened

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez started for co-hosts Mexico, while seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora, the tournament’s youngest player, began on the bench and could become the second youngest player in a World Cup final if he featured.

On the other hand, South Africa, returning to the world stage for the first time since 2010, included Burnley’s Lyle Foster in their lineup.

Mexico kick-started with high pressing and caused South Africa to make several mistakes at the back.

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Jimenez scores first ever World Cup goal || Imago

Nine minutes into the game, the co-hosts opened with the first goal of the World Cup after a South African blunder, and Julian Quinones was on hand to slot it home.

The co-hosts kept pressing and created several chances to double the lead, but were unable to convert them, ending the first half with a one-goal lead.

South African player receive a red card || imago

Entering into the second half, Bafana Bafana were reduced to 10-men after a last-man foul from Yaya Sithole, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

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Mexico doubled their lead after the sending-off, with a super delivery from Roberto Alvarado, and Jimenez nodded in at the back post.

In the 84th minute, South Africa were handed their second sending-off after Themba Zwane elbowed a Mexican player.

Mexico also received their own red card in injury time after Cesar Montes denied Bafana Bafana a goalscoring opportunity.

At the end of the game, South Africa unceremoniously wrote their name into the World Cup history books for the wrong reasons, receiving two red cards in the opening game.

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