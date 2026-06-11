Two World Cup stars among 3 Man U players land in hot water over speeding offences

Three Red Devils first team stars are facing legal consequences after separate speeding incidents in Greater Manchester.

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The offences reportedly occurred on routes commonly used by Man U players travelling between Old Trafford and their homes in Cheshire. While Maguire and Bayindir have already been sanctioned, Cunha’s case remains ongoing and could carry more serious consequences.

The development comes as both Cunha and Bayindir prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after earning places in their respective national team squads.

What happened?

According to Sky News, Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was fined and handed penalty points after being caught driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Hale Road in Greater Manchester.

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Man United and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir | IMAGO

Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, meanwhile, is facing a more complicated case.

Brazil and Man United forward Matheus Cunha | IMAGO

The Manchester United forward has been charged with speeding and allegedly failing to respond to police requests asking him to identify the driver of a Mercedes vehicle accused of exceeding the speed limit on the same stretch of road.

Unlike Bayindir, Cunha has yet to enter a plea and is expected to appear before the court at a later date. Reports suggest a driving disqualification could be considered depending on the outcome of proceedings.

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Maguire fined after latest speeding offence

Man United defender Harry Maguire | IMAGO

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire was caught driving his £130,000 Range Rover at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Altrincham on December 28, 2025.

Per Sky's report, the England defender, who was excluded from Thomas Tuchel's final World Cup squad, pleaded guilty in writing and was fined £1,000. He also received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

The incident marks another driving-related offence for Maguire, who previously received a 56-day driving ban in January 2025 following a separate speeding conviction.

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All three cases were handled through the single justice procedure, a process commonly used in England for lower-level motoring offences that does not require defendants to attend court in person during the initial stages.