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"Just a shame" - Harry Maguire's wife responds to Thomas Tuchel following BRUTAL World Cup snub

David Ben
David Ben 13:13 - 22 May 2026
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"Just a shame" - Harry Maguire's wife responds to Thomas Tuchel following BRUTAL World Cup snub
The Man United defender's exclusion has sparked widespread controversy.
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Harry Maguire’s wife, Fern, has publicly waded into the growing row surrounding England’s 2026 World Cup squad, criticising Thomas Tuchel’s decision to axe the Manchester United defender.

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The 33-year-old centre-back was left out of Tuchel’s 26-man squad for the summer tournament in the United States, despite a solid season at club level.

Maguire confirmed the news himself on Instagram, writing: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.”

England defender Harry Maguire was excluded from England's final squad for the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Maguire's wife reacts

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On Friday, May 22, Fern Maguire took to Instagram to voice her frustration, posting:

“Just a shame you were up against a single opinion.”

Instagram Story/Fern Maguire

"I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram
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Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram

Maguire's wife was not feeling the disappointment alone. Zoe, the mother of the England international, was equally outspoken, replying to her son’s post with: “Absolutely disgusted… You couldn’t have done anymore. Hold your head high… Disgraceful.”

Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram

Tuchel’s bold call ahead of 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel || Imago
Thomas Tuchel || Imago
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Tuchel has made several controversial omissions, also leaving out Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, and Lewis Hall.

The German coach has defended his selections, insisting he wants an “unselfish” team rather than simply picking the 26 most talented individuals.

Maguire has been a long-serving England international with over 60 caps and played a key role in previous major tournaments. His omission marks a significant moment as he potentially faces the end of his international career.

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