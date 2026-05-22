"Just a shame" - Harry Maguire's wife responds to Thomas Tuchel following BRUTAL World Cup snub

The Man United defender's exclusion has sparked widespread controversy.

Harry Maguire’s wife, Fern, has publicly waded into the growing row surrounding England’s 2026 World Cup squad, criticising Thomas Tuchel’s decision to axe the Manchester United defender.

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The 33-year-old centre-back was left out of Tuchel’s 26-man squad for the summer tournament in the United States, despite a solid season at club level.

Maguire confirmed the news himself on Instagram, writing: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.”

England defender Harry Maguire was excluded from England's final squad for the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Maguire's wife reacts

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On Friday, May 22, Fern Maguire took to Instagram to voice her frustration, posting:

“Just a shame you were up against a single opinion.”

Instagram Story/Fern Maguire

"I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram

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Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram

Maguire's wife was not feeling the disappointment alone. Zoe, the mother of the England international, was equally outspoken, replying to her son’s post with: “Absolutely disgusted… You couldn’t have done anymore. Hold your head high… Disgraceful.”

Harry Maguire and his wife Fern Hawkins | Instagram

Tuchel’s bold call ahead of 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel || Imago

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The German coach has defended his selections, insisting he wants an “unselfish” team rather than simply picking the 26 most talented individuals.