"Just a shame" - Harry Maguire's wife responds to Thomas Tuchel following BRUTAL World Cup snub
Harry Maguire’s wife, Fern, has publicly waded into the growing row surrounding England’s 2026 World Cup squad, criticising Thomas Tuchel’s decision to axe the Manchester United defender.
The 33-year-old centre-back was left out of Tuchel’s 26-man squad for the summer tournament in the United States, despite a solid season at club level.
Maguire confirmed the news himself on Instagram, writing: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.”
Maguire's wife reacts
On Friday, May 22, Fern Maguire took to Instagram to voice her frustration, posting:
“Just a shame you were up against a single opinion.”
"I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”
Maguire's wife was not feeling the disappointment alone. Zoe, the mother of the England international, was equally outspoken, replying to her son’s post with: “Absolutely disgusted… You couldn’t have done anymore. Hold your head high… Disgraceful.”
Tuchel’s bold call ahead of 2026 World Cup
Tuchel has made several controversial omissions, also leaving out Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, and Lewis Hall.
The German coach has defended his selections, insisting he wants an “unselfish” team rather than simply picking the 26 most talented individuals.
Maguire has been a long-serving England international with over 60 caps and played a key role in previous major tournaments. His omission marks a significant moment as he potentially faces the end of his international career.