Manchester City vs Aston Villa preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester City face newly-crowned UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa on the last day of the Premier League season in what is Pep Guardiola’s final match as City boss.

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester City to win

Manchester City vs Aston Villa preview

Manchester City’s clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium will be Pep Guardiola's final game in charge after his departure was confirmed on Friday morning.

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City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the Premier League title, as they came up just short in their pursuit of taking the title race to the final day of the season.

The mood surrounding City is quite sombre for a club that lifted the FA Cup last weekend, which is in stark contrast to Aston Villa and their recent success.

Unai Emery continued his dominance of the Europa League by guiding Villa to a 3-0 victory over German outfit Freiburg on Wednesday night.

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Both sides have confirmed a spot in next year’s Champions League, meaning there is very little riding on this clash.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa head-to-head

Aston Villa recorded a 1-0 victory over Man City in the West Midlands back in October, the third successive time that they have overcome Guardiola's side on home territory.

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Aston Villa have won three of their last five Premier League games against Manchester City (L2), and are looking to complete the double over the Citizens for the first time since 1962/63.

Manchester City have won 19 of their last 20 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, winning each of the last 15 since a 2-0 loss in April 2007.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa team forms

Manchester City Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩🟧

Aston Villa Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟥🟥🟧🟩

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa team news

Man City have no new injury concerns.

Rodri and Josko Gvardiol have recently returned from a groin issue and tibial fracture.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones are expected to feature in their farewell appearances for the club, while Guardiola could hand starts to the likes of Phil Foden, Savinho and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez broke his finger in the warm-up of the Europa League final but still went on to play the full 90 minutes.

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Deputy Marco Bizot will likely start in his stead between the sticks for the away side.

Boubacar Kamara was ruled out for the rest of the season back in January due to a knee injury, whilst Brazilian winger Alysson has been recovering from a groin issue.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa possible starting lineup

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Aston Villa: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Luiz; McGinn, Barkley, Rogers; Abraham

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa’s preparations for this game will have been hampered by their Europa League final in midweek.

And aside from the extra strain of the additional game and travel stress, Villa’s deserved celebrations will also take their toll.

If reports are true and Guardiola is set to depart Manchester this summer, then there can be no better way to say farewell than with a victory in the sun at home, that should be plenty of motivation.

With both sides likely to rotate thanks to midweek games, we expect City’s strength in depth to be too much for Villa.

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