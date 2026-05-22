I always criticise him - Ex-PSG star reveals Mbappé's reaction to his defensive work rate complaint

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has offered a candid look into his relationship with Kylian Mbappé, revealing how he used to challenge the superstar forward over his defensive work rate.

Mbappé has come under criticism from fans this season following a series of poor performances from the France international.

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The forward failed to help the team end their two-year trophy drought, having lost the La Liga title twice to Barcelona.

The Madrid faithfuls recently signed millions of petitions against the French forward, requesting that he be sold.

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Kimpembe on Mbappe

Kimpembe, who now plays in the Qatar Stars League after seven years alongside Mbappé at PSG, shared his insights during an interview with RMC Sport.

When asked about the scrutiny Mbappé has faced since joining Real Madrid, Kimpembe noted that the French captain is well-prepared to handle it.

Presnel Kimpembe || Imago

"Mbappé has always been criticised in Paris," Kimpembe stated. "Has he always lived in peace with that? Of course. That's Kylian... he is trained for it."

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The defender explained that Mbappé has grown accustomed to high expectations and the media pressure that comes with being a top player.

"Mbappé grew up with it, so this is not a surprise to him," he added. "In general, the press can be very critical of him."

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Kimpembe humorously recalled his on-field conversations with Mbappé regarding his defensive duties.

"Is he criticised for not defending enough? I always told him that I got tired when he didn’t run," he said with a smile. "And what did Kylian say to me? Mbappé’s response is too strong."

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