Advertisement

I warned them — Mourinho opens up on Mbappe vs Arbeloa rift

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 13:23 - 15 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho shared his opinion on the disagreement between Kylian Mbappé and Alvaro Arbeloa.
Advertisement

José Mourinho has expressed sadness regarding the apparent dressing room fallout between Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa and superstar forward Kylian Mbappé, citing his deep personal affection for his former player. 

Advertisement

What Mourinho said 

With Mourinho expected to take the Los Blancos job next summer, he was unavoidably quizzed about the ongoing rift between Arbeloa and Kylian.

The Portuguese tactician admitted that witnessing Arbeloa's managerial struggles deeply affects him, given their personal relationship.

Advertisement

 "It hurts. Because, as you rightly say, he’s a friend. One of those who gave everything for me when I was his player, and now that he’s the Real Madrid coach, that connection remains," Mourinho stated,” per Football Espana.

Reflecting on the immense pressure of the position, Mourinho revealed that he frequently warns his former players about the harsh, unavoidable realities of management. 

"I often joke with my former players who become coaches, telling them: ‘Wait a couple of years and you’ll see how many gray hairs you get.’ And then they realise that being a player is easier than being a coach.”

A reversal of roles

Advertisement

During Mourinho's initial, polarising Bernabéu reign between 2010 and 2013, Arbeloa famously stood as one of his fiercest and most loyal public defenders amidst a massive dressing room civil war. 

Now, over a decade later, Arbeloa finds himself experiencing similar managerial isolation, locked in an authority struggle with Mbappé as the club are set for a disastrous, trophyless season. 

However, the irony surrounding Mourinho's supportive comments is that the 63-year-old current Benfica manager is widely reported to be in advanced negotiations with club president Florentino Pérez to directly replace his embattled friend in the Real Madrid dugout ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Premier League
15.05.2026
'They should build a stand for me' - Guardiola jokes about having a space at Wembley
Super Eagles target agrees with Chelsea’s Palmer on best player in the Premier League
Premier League
15.05.2026
Super Eagles target agrees with Chelsea’s Palmer on best player in the Premier League
David Beckham surpasses Lionel Messi to reach BILLIONAIRE status
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
Revealed: David Beckham surpasses Lionel Messi to reach BILLIONAIRE status
Nigerian Olympic hero advises Osimhen on what to change to become the best striker in the world
Football
15.05.2026
Nigerian Olympic hero advises Osimhen on what to change to become the best striker in the world
Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid star DUMPED by girlfriend Virginia Fonseca after dating for 8 months
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid star DUMPED by girlfriend Virginia Fonseca after dating for 8 months
I warned them — Mourinho opens up on Mbappe vs Arbeloa rift
Football
15.05.2026
I warned them — Mourinho opens up on Mbappe vs Arbeloa rift