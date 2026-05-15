I warned them — Mourinho opens up on Mbappe vs Arbeloa rift

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho shared his opinion on the disagreement between Kylian Mbappé and Alvaro Arbeloa.

José Mourinho has expressed sadness regarding the apparent dressing room fallout between Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa and superstar forward Kylian Mbappé, citing his deep personal affection for his former player.

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What Mourinho said

With Mourinho expected to take the Los Blancos job next summer, he was unavoidably quizzed about the ongoing rift between Arbeloa and Kylian.

The Portuguese tactician admitted that witnessing Arbeloa's managerial struggles deeply affects him, given their personal relationship.

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"It hurts. Because, as you rightly say, he’s a friend. One of those who gave everything for me when I was his player, and now that he’s the Real Madrid coach, that connection remains," Mourinho stated,” per Football Espana.

Reflecting on the immense pressure of the position, Mourinho revealed that he frequently warns his former players about the harsh, unavoidable realities of management.

"I often joke with my former players who become coaches, telling them: ‘Wait a couple of years and you’ll see how many gray hairs you get.’ And then they realise that being a player is easier than being a coach.”

A reversal of roles

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During Mourinho's initial, polarising Bernabéu reign between 2010 and 2013, Arbeloa famously stood as one of his fiercest and most loyal public defenders amidst a massive dressing room civil war.

Now, over a decade later, Arbeloa finds himself experiencing similar managerial isolation, locked in an authority struggle with Mbappé as the club are set for a disastrous, trophyless season.