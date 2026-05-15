Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid star DUMPED by girlfriend Virginia Fonseca after dating for 8 months

The famous influencer and mum of three has released a statement announcing the end of their rollercoaster relationship.

Just days after appearing to silence speculation surrounding their romance, Vinícius Júnior’s girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, has now confirmed that the couple have ended their relationship after roughly eight months of officially dating.

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The shock announcement came less than 24 hours after the Brazilian influencer was spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu cheering on the Real Madrid superstar during Los Blancos 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

At the time, many fans believed the appearance, combined with Viní’s emotional birthday tribute last month, had finally shut down persistent rumours of a crisis between the pair.

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca have broken up | Instagram

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Instead, Virginia returned to Instagram on Friday, May 15, with a lengthy and emotional statement confirming that the relationship had come to an end while insisting the separation happened with “affection” and mutual respect.

Virginia Fonseca's statement confirming end of Vinicius romance

Virginia Fonseca is Brazil's biggest influencer

“I will always allow myself to live. Living something real, without fear, without calculations and without stopping who I am,” the 27-year-old influencer and mother of three wrote at the beginning of her statement.

“While we were together, I devoted myself a lot, as I dedicate myself to everything I intend to do in my life. After all, I’ve always worked hard, always been very focused on my dreams and my responsibilities. But I’m also a woman, and I allowed myself to live this without creating any barriers, valuing the respect I have always had within any relationship.”

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Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

In what many fans interpreted as a subtle reference to the controversies that repeatedly surrounded the relationship, Virginia continued: “Throughout my life, I’ve learned never to negotiate what, in my opinion, is non-negotiable. So when something doesn’t make sense, I’d rather have the maturity to close with affection than remain for it.”

She then confirmed the split directly, writing: “Today, we choose to respect each other’s way. I cheer a lot for Vinícius’ happiness and success, and all of that with lots of affection.”

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Ending the statement on a final note of closure, she added: “I ask for the respect of everyone and that it should be a page turned in the life of everyone, just as it will be in mine!”

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The development has stunned fans largely because of how publicly affectionate the pair had appeared only days earlier.

Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

Vinícius had celebrated Virginia’s 27th birthday with a heartfelt message calling her “my love,” praising her as a “wonderful mother,” a successful businesswoman and someone who made everyone around her happy.

That tribute had initially been viewed as a clear attempt to dismiss growing speculation that the couple were struggling behind the scenes.

Vinicius and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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In recent weeks, Brazilian gossip pages and entertainment outlets had once again linked Vinícius to allegations involving conversations with another woman, rumours that reignited scrutiny around the relationship.

However, earlier this month, Virginia appeared to brush off the rumours, insisting the fire was still burning in their romance.

What next?

Their romance had already faced turbulence long before becoming official. Even during the early stages of their involvement, Vinícius was forced to publicly apologise to Virginia after reports emerged of a perceived betrayal involving messages exchanged with other women.

Vinicius and his ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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The Brazilian star admitted at the time that he had been “careless,” with the controversy becoming one of the first major scandals attached to the relationship.

Despite the drama, the pair continued together and eventually went public with the romance in October, after months of speculation.

Virginia Fonseca entered the relationship as one of Brazil’s most powerful digital personalities. The influencer, entrepreneur and presenter commands a massive online following and has built an empire spanning beauty, fashion and lifestyle content, all while raising her three children in the public eye.