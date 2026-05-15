Super Eagles target agrees with Chelsea’s Palmer on best player in the Premier League

One player has been getting unanimous votes to be named Premier League Player of the Year from several of the league's biggest names

Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo have joined the growing chorus of voices naming Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as the standout performer in the Premier League this season.

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Their assessment aligns with a surprising consensus across the division regarding the Portuguese midfielder's record-breaking individual campaign.

Premier League players in consensus for Bruno

Both Palmer and Nigeria-eligible Adarabioyo were quick to mention Bruno Fernandes as their standout player of the 2025/26 season when asked in a recent interview.

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The endorsement from the Chelsea duo follows a high-profile admission from Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who recently revealed that he overlooked his own teammates to vote for Fernandes as the PFA Player of the Year.

Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo on who’s been the best player in the Premier League this season:



“Bruno Fernandes” pic.twitter.com/UYhuamxo1E — utdreport (@utdreport) May 15, 2026

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two Manchester clubs, Bernardo was clear about his admiration for his compatriot's work, stating, “My friend Bruno [Fernandes]. He has had an incredible season.”

Record-breaking creative numbers unites opponents

Fernandes’ dominance this year is backed by staggering statistics that have seen him outshine competitors like Arsenal’s Declan Rice to claim the FWA Player of the Year award.

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He currently leads all of Europe with 19 league assists and is on the verge of breaking the all-time Premier League record for most goal creations in a single season.

This level of performance has even won over those who would usually see the Manchester United midfielder as an opponent.