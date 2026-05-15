Nigerian Olympic hero advises Osimhen on what to change to become the best striker in the world

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been told what he must do to challenge the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Former Olympic silver medalist Obinna Nsofor has urged Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray this summer to cement his status as the premier striker in world football.

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While the Nigerian international has enjoyed a prolific spell in Turkey, Nsofor believes a transition to a perennial Champions League contender is the final piece of the puzzle.

Osimhen enjoying goal-laden spell in Turkey

Osimhen’s time in Istanbul has been nothing short of spectacular, with the forward netting 59 goals in just 74 appearances across two seasons.

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His contribution was pivotal in Galatasaray securing a fourth consecutive league title last weekend, where he scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

Despite these domestic triumphs and a haul of three trophies, Nsofor argues that the Turkish giants do not offer the platform necessary for the highest level of European glory.

“Galatasaray is a big club, nobody can deny that, but when you talk about clubs expected to win the UEFA Champions League, they are not among the favourites,” Nsofor explained via Brila.

He suggested that the only thing separating Osimhen from the very top is a major European trophy, something he feels is unlikely to materialise at his current club.

The search for a Champions League platform

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At 27 years old and entering his prime, Osimhen has once again become the central figure of the summer transfer market with interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

Nsofor believes the striker must prioritise a move to a side capable of competing for the ultimate prize to truly surpass his peers on the global stage. “If he truly wants to become the best striker in the world, then he must move to a club that can compete seriously for the UEFA Champions League,” the former Super Eagles striker stated.

This sentiment is shared by fellow compatriot John Utaka, who has specifically pointed toward the allure of Spanish giants Real Madrid.