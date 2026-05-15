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Osimhen hails Galatasaray spell as best period of his career

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:43 - 15 May 2026
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Victor Osimhen says his time at Galatasaray is the most fulfilling spell of his career after helping the Turkish giants win another Super Lig title.
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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has described his current spell with Galatasaray as the most fulfilling period of his professional career.

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The Nigerian striker made the remarks after helping the Turkish giants clinch their fourth consecutive Süper Lig title last weekend.

Osimhen delivered another standout performance in the decisive match, scoring twice in Galatasaray’s 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor to secure the championship.

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What Osimhen said

Speaking in an interview with Galatasaray’s official YouTube channel, Osimhen expressed his happiness with both his personal form and the club’s success.

He said, “I’m experiencing one of the best periods of my career. I feel great. This is the best so far.”

The Super Eagles forward also reflected on the club’s title-winning campaign, praising the collective effort of the squad.

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“We deservedly lifted the trophies. I’m enjoying it very much, I’m very happy,” he added.

Despite celebrating another league title, Osimhen admitted the challenge will only become tougher next season as rivals intensify their efforts to dethrone Galatasaray.

“Next season will be even tougher. All teams want to beat Galatasaray,” he said.

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The 27-year-old insisted the squad must remain hungry and continue improving.

“We will continue to work much harder. We will fight harder. We will do our best to win next season as well,” he added.

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has become a key figure for Galatasaray.

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