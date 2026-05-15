Osimhen to Barcelona heats up as Lewandowski prepares to announce exit

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is set to depart the club, which could open the doors for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen to join the Catalan club

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly on the verge of announcing his departure from Barcelona as his contract reaches its conclusion at the end of the current campaign.

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This potential exit has significantly intensified rumours linking Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen with a move to the Catalan giants as the club searches for a new leading man.

Lewandowski set for Barcelona farewell

After a successful four-year spell that yielded three La Liga titles, the 37-year-old forward appears set to move on rather than accept a reduced role at the club.

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While Barcelona offered a one-year extension involving a significant wage cut, reports indicate that Lewandowski is ‘very close’ to making the announcement of his exit.

This Sunday’s final home fixture against Real Betis is expected to serve as his farewell to the Blaugrana faithful.

Potential destinations for the veteran striker include a lucrative €30m per season offer from Al-Hilal or a move to Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire.

The departure marks the end of an era for the player who arrived as the face of Joan Laporta’s second presidential mandate, scoring 119 goals in 191 appearances for the club, helping them to three LaLiga titles in four seasons.

Barcelona’s search for Lewandowski’s successor

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The impending vacancy in the Barcelona frontline has placed several high-profile forwards on the club's radar, with Victor Osimhen emerging as a serious candidate.

While the primary targets reportedly include Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, the financial hurdles involved have made Osimhen an attractive cut-price alternative to other targets.

Reports suggest that Joao Pedro would cost at least €100 million, a figure that may be beyond Barcelona's current reach given their ongoing economic constraints, while Alvarez is likely to cost even more.

Consequently, the Nigerian international is being considered as the club looks to maintain its competitive edge in the post-Lewandowski era.