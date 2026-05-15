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Real Madrid's president Perez confronts disgruntled fans carrying banner message

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:56 - 15 May 2026
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Perez confronts disgruntled fans
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was confronted by disgruntled fans who displayed a banner demanding his departure during a recent match.
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Pérez was in attendance for Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Real Oviedo on Thursday night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The president, who recently claimed that Barcelona won their LaLiga title with the help of referees, was confronted by fans during the game.

The fans' anger started after Madrid lost the league title for the second time in a row to Barcelona and the team's poor performance this season.

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Fans challenge Perez 

The incident, though brief, has ignited widespread discussion about the growing frustration within the club's fanbase.

The banner, which carried the simple and direct message "Florentino, leave now", was quickly removed by stadium security. 

However, the moment was captured on camera and rapidly went viral on social media. Footage showed Pérez appearing to exchange words with supporters seated near his executive box as the banner was taken down.

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This public display of discontent comes at a time of significant tension for Real Madrid and its long-serving president. 

The club is navigating a season marked by mounting criticism and pressure from a vocal segment of its supporters, prompting Pérez to publicly defend his leadership on previous occasions.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez || Imago
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez || Imago

The incident has sparked a debate online regarding freedom of expression within stadiums and the current climate surrounding the club. 

While the banner was visible for only a few seconds, it served as a direct and powerful challenge to Pérez's authority, highlighting the seriousness of the current unrest among the team's followers.

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