Mbappe explodes, accuses Real Madrid boss of demoting him to fourth-choice striker

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has accused head coach Alvaro Arbeloa of sidelining him from the first team

Kylian Mbappe has sparked a fresh controversy at Real Madrid after accusing interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa of demoting him to a secondary role within the squad.

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The French superstar’s explosive comments followed a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, a match that did little to ease the tension between the forward and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Tension boiling over in Madrid

Despite coming off the bench to assist Jude Bellingham for the second goal of the night, Mbappe’s presence was met with deafening boos from a fanbase that has grown increasingly frustrated with his off-field antics.

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🚨💣 Kylian Mbappé: “I was ready to start but Arbeloa told me I am the FOURTH striker now”.



“It’s ok, we have to accept the decisions of the coach. I will be working even harder”. pic.twitter.com/5YG3n9upQl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2026

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: “I am 100% fit and ready to play. Why I didn’t play? Ask the manager”. pic.twitter.com/KnxSm39Lk1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2026

Following the Oviedo match, the Frenchman was vocal about his exclusion from the starting lineup and claimed his position in the pecking order had changed dramatically.

“I was ready to start but Arbeloa told me I am the fourth striker now,” Mbappe stated, adding, “It’s ok, we have to accept the decisions of the coach. I will be working even harder. I am 100% fit and ready to play. Why I didn’t play? Ask the manager.”

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Arbeloa hits back at Mbappe’s claim

The allegations have created a significant rift in the Madrid dressing room, leading Arbeloa to issue a stern denial regarding the private conversation.

The interim boss maintained that the striker’s interpretation of their discussion was entirely inaccurate and suggested that the frustration of the season may be clouding the player's judgement.

🚨 Álvaro Arbeloa: “It never happened that I told Mbappé he’s our fourth striker. Maybe he misunderstood. I’ve NEVER said it”. pic.twitter.com/Gl85TVbfZt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2026

“It never happened that I told Mbappé he’s our fourth striker,” Arbeloa responded when questioned about the explosive remarks.

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The manager was firm in his stance that no such ranking exists within his tactical plans, concluding by saying, “Maybe he misunderstood. I’ve NEVER said it.”