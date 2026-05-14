Portugal boss declares Ronaldo is as good in Saudi Arabia as he was in Europe

According to Portugal's Roberto Martinez, Cristiano Ronaldo's level remains the same even after moving to Saudi Arabia

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has dismissed suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League has negatively impacted his performance for the national side.

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Following a scouting mission to witness Al-Nassr’s recent 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in Riyadh, the manager confirmed that the veteran striker remains a cornerstone of his tactical plans for the upcoming global tournament.

Martinez praises Ronaldo’s enduring hunger

Martinez travelled to Saudi Arabia to evaluate the form of senior players, but his focus remained primarily on his 41-year-old captain.

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Despite his age, Ronaldo has recorded 26 goals to help Al-Nassr climb to the top of the league standings. Speaking to the German Press Agency, Martinez insisted the star has maintained the elite standards he established in Europe.

“Cristiano continues to have a great desire to win and I see no sign that his level has dropped since he came to Saudi Arabia. He is playing exceptionally well and has proven his importance to the Portuguese national team,” Martinez remarked.

The coach added that “his passion continues, even after all the successes and achievements he has reached, and having that hunger is quite remarkable.”

Portugal boss warns Ronaldo ahead of World Cup selection

While praising the forward's achievements, Martinez noted that historical success does not guarantee an automatic place in the final World Cup squad.

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He maintained that every player must demonstrate a tangible contribution to the team's collective goals. “However, achievements alone are not enough to guarantee a place in the national team. It is also necessary to contribute to the team's success,” the manager noted.

He further clarified that “although he is the captain and has achieved unprecedented success that demonstrates his exceptional talent, he has the same responsibilities as any other player on the national team.”