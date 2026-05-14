Manchester United receive huge boost as Super Eagles star is ruled out of Premier League clash

Manchester United will be thanking their stars for not having to face the prospect of some Super Eagles excellence in their next Premier League game

Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira has confirmed that Super Eagles defender Ola Aina will miss the upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester United due to a recurring injury.

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The news comes as a significant blow to the Tricky Trees' defensive lineup, even as the club celebrates securing their top-flight status for another season following a recent draw with Newcastle United.

Significant defensive loss for Nottingham Forest

Pereira revealed during his pre-match press conference that Aina has failed to recover from an injury sustained during the Europa League semi-final first leg against Aston Villa.

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The Nigeria international was forced off in the 75th minute of that continental clash exactly two weeks ago and is now set to miss his fourth consecutive game across all competitions.

“Murillo is out, Aina is out,” Pereira stated while providing a squad fitness update to reporters on Thursday. He noted that while other key figures are nearing a return to training, he is unwilling to rush his first-choice right-back back into action prematurely.

“They are all improving but I think it’s not the time to take risks. We’ll see, it’s with the medical department now,” the manager added.

Aina suffers injury-plagued campaign

Aina’s latest setback follows a season largely defined by fitness struggles, including a significant hamstring problem sustained while on international duty in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

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That specific injury ruled the Chelsea academy graduate out for almost the entire first half of the season, though he did manage a resilient run of fifteen consecutive Premier League appearances before being sidelined once again.

His continued absence provides a slight reprieve for a Manchester United side looking to capitalise on any defensive weaknesses at the City Ground this weekend.