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Prime Super Eagles target faces stiff competition from Man City stars for lifetime Premier League award

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:24 - 14 May 2026
The Super Eagles target is part of an eight-man shortlist for the yearly Premier League award
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Michael Kayode has been nominated for the Premier League's 2025–26 Young Player of the Season award following a breakthrough campaign with Brentford.

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The Italy U21 international has been included on an eight-man shortlist recognising the standout young performers in the division after starting nearly every league match for the Bees.

Kayode's impressive Brentford season

Kayode has accumulated an impressive 3,084 minutes of action this season, helping Brentford keep eight clean sheets while proving to be a dual threat on the flank.

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His blend of pace, strength and attacking intent has added a new dimension to the Brentford backline, particularly through his long throw-ins which have developed into a significant tactical weapon.

These deliveries contributed to five goals and directly or indirectly created 40 shots during the 2025–26 season, while the defender also found the net himself in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Competitive shortlist for Premier League award

The fullback faces a daunting task to secure the individual honour against a field that includes Manchester City duo Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly.

Other notable nominees such as Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Newcastle's Lewis Hall ensure that the race for the prize remains incredibly tight as the season draws to a close.

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Although Kayode is currently on the radar of Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle, the highly rated defender is understood to be leaning towards representing Italy at senior level, as he has already done at youth level.

His inclusion on this prestigious shortlist confirms his status as one of the brightest prospects in the English game today, regardless of his eventual international choice.

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