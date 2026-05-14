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'E dey body' - Osimhen explodes, sends 7-word Pidgin message to Iheanacho after late goal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:42 - 14 May 2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has sparked a massive online reaction after dropping a legendary 7-word Pidgin comment on Kelechi Iheanacho's Instagram post following his late match-winner for Celtic.
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Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has led a wave of national celebration, sending a fiery seven-word Pidgin message to international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho following his dramatic match​-winning heroics for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

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Iheanacho, affectionately known as 'Senior Man,' sent Celtic fans into absolute raptures with a clutch late goal to seal a crucial victory in the league.

Following the intense encounter, the forward took to his official Instagram page to share his joy with supporters, posting a picture of his celebrations.

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The Ultimate Brotherhood

The comment section was quickly flooded by fellow Nigerian internationals, but it was the reaction of newly crowned Turkish champion Osimhen that completely stole the spotlight and broke the Nigerian internet.

Leaning heavily into authentic Naija street football culture, the Galatasaray forward wrote:

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"E dey body till thy kingdom come!!!"
Victor Osimhen exposes the Super Eagles teammate who gives him a 'hard time'

The high-energy phrase shows the tight-knit brotherhood shared within the current Super Eagles camp, even as players fight for titles in completely different corners of Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago
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Senior Man Delivered

Iheanacho’s move to Scotland has rejuvenated the forward, who has rediscovered his clinical edge in front of goal just as the European season reaches its ultimate climax.

His ability to produce game-defining, late moments has made him an instant fan favourite in Glasgow, drawing parallels to his famous clutch goals during his time in England.

With the international break fast approaching, the explosive form of both Osimhen and Iheanacho offers a massive boost to the national team.

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Nigerian football fans are already buzzing on social media, eager to see the two high-flying attackers carry this elite club momentum into the green-and-white jersey.

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Victor Osimhen Kelechi Iheanacho Nigeria Celtic Galatasaray
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