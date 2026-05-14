Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Aston Villa and Liverpool kick off the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures this week, with Champions League qualification on the line.

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Match to end in draw

Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview

“This will always be a difficult game.”

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These were the words of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who believes facing Aston Villa away from home will 'always' be the sternest of tests regardless of their ongoing exploits in Europe.

Unai Emery's men sit one place below the Reds in the Premier League table in fifth, level on points but behind on goal difference, and are participating in the Europa League final next week.

Catching Manchester United in third is still mathematically possible for both sides, though the target here will be victory to seal a top-five finish with a game to spare.

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A draw will be enough for Liverpool and Villa to qualify for the Champions League.

However, that will not be confirmed until next Tuesday at the earliest, as that is when sixth-placed Bournemouth face Manchester City.

Aston Villa will have another chance through the Europa League, though, as beating Freiburg in the final on May 20 would also ensure that they return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool head-to-head

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 16 Premier League meetings against Liverpool, although that victory was the famous 7-2 triumph at Villa Park in 2020.

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The last two meetings between the sides at Villa Park have finished all square, with ten goals scored.

Liverpool only have the ninth-best away record in the Premier League this season, losing eight of their 18 matches.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team forms

Aston Villa Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟩🟥🟥🟧

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Aston Villa form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩🟧

Liverpool Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟥🟧

Liverpool form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟥🟧

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news

Aston Villa will still be missing Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin) and Amadou Onana (calf) for Friday's clash with Liverpool.

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Harvey Elliott also cannot feature against his parent club due to the rules of his loan agreement. Apart from these, the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

As for Liverpool, Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (foot) are definitely out for the Villa trip.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness) and Florian Wirtz (illness) all need to be assessed before final decisions on their involvement can be made.

However, Mohamed Salah has been cleared to play "a few minutes" after recovering from injury.

Alexander Isak featured off the bench against Chelsea last time out after recovering from injury, and the Sweden international could now be introduced into the starting side against Villa.

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool possible starting lineup

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction

It is tough to back either with any real confidence at the moment, and three of their last six meetings have finished level.

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Aston Villa’s recent Europa League heroics should ensure another electric atmosphere at Villa Park, and Liverpool’s inconsistent away form gives the hosts genuine reason for confidence.

Expect a tense, high-intensity encounter between two sides carrying enormous pressure and plenty to lose.