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‘The best defender in Africa’ - Osimhen hails Super Eagles star
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has praised Calvin Bassey as Africa’s best defender.
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Victor Osimhen has named fellow Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey the toughest defender in Africa.
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The Nigerian striker, who has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards, reserved special praise for Bassey, describing the Fulham defender as arguably the best in Africa at the moment.
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What Osimhen said
Speaking about his international teammate, Osimhen highlighted Bassey’s physicality, aggression, and ability to dominate attackers.
The forward explained that facing Bassey in training sessions with the Super Eagles and in competitive matches has always been extremely demanding.
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“He’s arguably the best defender in Africa right now,” Osimhen said.
“He’s very strong and aggressive,” Osimhen added.
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