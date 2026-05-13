Advertisement

‘The best defender in Africa’ - Osimhen hails Super Eagles star

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:12 - 13 May 2026
Osimhen recalls Mikel Obi’s generosity towards him
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has praised Calvin Bassey as Africa’s best defender.
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen has named fellow Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey the toughest defender in Africa.

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker, who has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards, reserved special praise for Bassey, describing the Fulham defender as arguably the best in Africa at the moment.

Advertisement

What Osimhen said

Speaking about his international teammate, Osimhen highlighted Bassey’s physicality, aggression, and ability to dominate attackers.

The forward explained that facing Bassey in training sessions with the Super Eagles and in competitive matches has always been extremely demanding.

Advertisement

“He’s arguably the best defender in Africa right now,” Osimhen said.

“He’s very strong and aggressive,” Osimhen added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Tobi Amusan after winning Gold in Accra. Image: Making of Champions (X)
Athletics
13.05.2026
Tobi Amusan wins Nigeria’s first Gold at African Athletics Championships
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
13.05.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra dazzle at Cannes Film Festival in first appearance since their wedding
Lifestyle
13.05.2026
Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra dazzle at Cannes Film Festival in first appearance since their wedding
The Last Dance: 7 Football Superstars Playing Their Last FIFA World Cup in 2026
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.05.2026
The Last Dance: 7 Football Superstars Playing Their Last FIFA World Cup in 2026
Top 10 most iconic FIFA World Cup goals
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.05.2026
Super Eagles legend makes top 10 most iconic FIFA World Cup goals ever scored
Real Madrid identify American coach as Mourinho alternative
Football
13.05.2026
Real Madrid identify American coach as Mourinho alternative