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Trossard set for Arsenal exit as Gunners agree deal with Besiktas

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:54 - 04 July 2026
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Trossard set for Arsenal exit
Arsenal and Turkish club Besiktas have reportedly agreed to a deal for the transfer of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard.
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The Gunners’ choice to sell Trossard was likely influenced by his contract situation, which would end in 2027.

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Despite signing an improved deal in 2025, increasing his salary to reflect his squad status, he did not extend his contract past the summer of 2027. 

With just one year remaining, Arsenal have seemingly opted to capitalise on his value now rather than risk losing him for a lower fee later.

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Trossard leaving Arsenal

The international star, who has been a significant figure in Mikel Arteta's squad, appears set to leave the Emirates for a new chapter in the Süper Lig.

Reports from the Athletic indicate that Besiktas have made a decisive breakthrough in their pursuit of Trossard, agreeing to a €20 million transfer fee with Arsenal. 

The deal is understood to be structured with an initial payment of €18 million, supplemented by a potential €2 million in performance-based bonuses. 

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard | IMAGO
Arsenal star Leandro Trossard | IMAGO
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While the two clubs have reached an agreement, the transfer hinges on finalising personal terms with the player, with wages expected to be around €9 million.

An official announcement is not anticipated until after Belgium's World Cup campaign concludes. Trossard is a key member of Rudi Garcia's national team, which is preparing for a critical last-16 match against the United States. 

The winger has been in excellent form, starting all four games and registering two goals and an assist in a 5-1 group stage win over New Zealand.

He also played a crucial role in the round of 32, providing an assist in a 3-2 comeback victory against Senegal.

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