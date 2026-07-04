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Germany Job: Jurgen Klopp says he is ready for talks

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:12 - 04 July 2026
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Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp says he is "recharged" and ready for talks over becoming Germany's next head coach following Julian Nagelsmann's resignation after the country's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit.
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Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he is prepared to hold discussions about becoming the next head coach of the German national team following Julian Nagelsmann's resignation.

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Klopp revealed on Saturday that he has informed the German Football Association (DFB) of his willingness to consider the role, describing himself as "recharged" and ready to return to coaching if the right conditions are met.

Germany begins search for new manager

The vacancy arose after Nagelsmann stepped down just days after Germany's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a shock Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay.

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Although Nagelsmann had been contracted until 2028, the early World Cup exit prompted his departure, leaving the DFB searching for a new leader ahead of future international competitions.

Klopp has quickly emerged as the leading candidate to succeed him.

Klopp says he is ready

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Speaking while working as a World Cup pundit for Magenta TV, Klopp admitted the timing was not ideal but insisted he now feels refreshed after stepping away from club management.

Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago
Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago

"The timing isn't perfect right now. Nevertheless, it's better than it has ever been. By now, I'm more than recharged. So, I'm ready," Klopp said.

The 59-year-old has been serving as Head of Global Football for Red Bull since leaving Liverpool and acknowledged that any move would require careful negotiations.

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Klopp stressed that he remains committed to his current employers and has no intention of walking away from his responsibilities without proper discussions.

"I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I like to honour contracts. But I am interested in talks," he explained.

He also noted that any negotiations with the German Football Association would need to be thorough.

"They would have to be intensive discussions."

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According to reports in Germany, Klopp has a verbal agreement that would allow him to leave Red Bull should the opportunity to coach the national team arise.

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