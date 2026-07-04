Opportunity for Nigeria to host AFCON as CAF opens bidding for 2028, 2032 and 2036 tournaments

The CAF has launched the bidding process for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 Africa Cup of Nations, paving the way for Nigeria and other CAF member associations to compete for the hosting rights.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially opened the bidding process for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), giving all 54 member associations, including Nigeria, the opportunity to compete for the right to host Africa's biggest football tournament.

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CAF president Patrice Motsepe. || Imago

The announcement marks the beginning of what is expected to be a highly competitive race as countries across the continent prepare proposals to stage one of the world's most prestigious international football competitions.

CAF invites member associations to submit bids

In a statement published on its official website, CAF confirmed that the bidding process is now underway and invited all eligible member associations to express their interest in hosting the tournament.

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According to the continental football governing body, the bidding framework has been developed with the assistance of independent experts to ensure a transparent, fair, and competitive selection process.

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has invited its Member Associations (“MAs”) that represents 54 African countries, to submit bids to host the CAF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS (“AFCON”) 2028, 2032 and 2036.https://t.co/ucL6y07WL5 — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) July 3, 2026

CAF said prospective hosts will be evaluated using a comprehensive set of criteria covering technical readiness, commercial viability, infrastructure, operational capacity, and the overall ability to deliver a world-class tournament.

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The organisation noted that the revised bidding framework reflects its commitment to raising the standards of the Africa Cup of Nations while ensuring the competition continues to grow globally.

Nigeria among the countries eligible to host

Nigeria is among the nations eligible to submit bids for any of the three tournament editions.

As one of Africa's football powerhouses, Nigeria has previously hosted the Africa Cup of Nations and possesses several modern stadiums capable of staging major international competitions.

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However, any future bid would likely require further investment in sporting infrastructure, transportation, accommodation, and tournament logistics to satisfy CAF's hosting requirements.