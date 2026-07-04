World Cup
‘It would've been crazy to lose in my 100th game’ - Scaloni admits Argentina dodged a bullet
The reigning champions were pushed to extra time before securing a hard-fought victory, with Scaloni praising his squad's resilience in a gruelling contest.
In what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion for Scaloni's centenary, Argentina found themselves in a desperate fight for survival.
Unable to assert their usual dominance, Lionel Messi and his teammates were forced into extra time before finally clinching a 3-2 win over Cape Verde to advance to the last 16.
Scaloni reflecting on a tense night
Scaloni acknowledged the significance of his 100th game in charge and admitted how close his team came to a shocking early exit.
"This team never gives up. It would've been crazy to lose in my 100th game, but this is football," Scaloni told TyC Sports.
"It was a very tough match. You always have to take the positives... I congratulate our opponents, when you say there are no easy opponents... today they showed they are a great team."Lessons from a Difficult Victory
Despite the win, Scaloni noted the immense physical and tactical challenges his players faced over 120 minutes.
The manager conceded that he never felt secure, even when Argentina appeared to be in control of the match.
"I'm a bit sceptical, and I never see ourselves as qualified," he explained. "Experience has taught me that. But it's true the game was ugly, it could have gone the other way, even though we were the ones controlling the play."
He also dismissed any notion of an "easy" path in the tournament. "They told me we were on the easier side of the bracket. Now they realise there are no easy games.
We knew it was going to be tough. We suffered too much... but I'll focus on the positives: the team keeps attacking, we absorbed the blow, and we came away with the victory."
With the victory, Argentina secured their place in the next round of the 2026 World Cup. They are now set to face Egypt, who advanced after defeating Australia on penalties, in a showdown in Atlanta on Tuesday.