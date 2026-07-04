‘He doesn't have a clean technique’ - Ex-Turkey star claims Osimhen can not play for Barcelona

Former Fenerbahçe forward Serdar Dursun has cast doubt on Victor Osimhen's suitability for a club like Barcelona, suggesting the Nigerian international lacks the technical refinement required to play for the Spanish giants.

Osimhen is coming off another stellar season with Galatasaray, where he was instrumental in the club's successful defence of their Süper Lig title.

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The striker's impressive tally of 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions has solidified his status as one of Europe's most coveted forwards.

His prolific form has sparked widespread transfer speculation, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid reportedly interested in securing his services.

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Dursun does not see Osimhen at Barcelona

Dursun believes Osimhen's style of play may not be a good match for Barcelona's possession-based philosophy.

Speaking on the Spor Smart program "Cup Diary", the former Turkey international acknowledged Osimhen's talent but highlighted a key weakness.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | IMAGO

"I don't think Osimhen can play for Barcelona," Dursun stated, as reported by Fanatik. "Osimhen is a talented player, but he doesn't have a clean technique."

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Dursun's assessment comes as reports suggest Barcelona may be targeting other forwards, with Argentine striker Julián Álvarez rumoured to be on their radar.