World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

‘It's the ego that's holding the team hostage’ - Ibrahimovic slams Ronaldo's role in Portugal’s performance

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:45 - 04 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ibrahimovic slams Ronaldo's role in Portugal’s performance
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered a sharp critique of Cristiano Ronaldo's continued presence in the Portugal starting lineup, suggesting the 41-year-old is being selected based on his legendary status rather than his current ability.
Advertisement

The debate over Ronaldo's role intensified after a contentious match in Toronto that saw Portugal advance from the round of 32. 

Advertisement

The team was fortunate to secure the win after a late-game VAR decision disallowed a 113th-minute equaliser from Croatia's Josko Gvardiol for offside, leaving Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic incensed.

Earlier in the match, Ronaldo had converted a penalty to cancel out Ivan Perisic's opener for Croatia. However, it was substitute Goncalo Ramos who ultimately secured the victory for the Selecao with a goal in the final moments.

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic on Ronaldo

The former Swedish international argued that Portugal is hindering their own progress by not embracing younger talent like Goncalo Ramos, who scored the decisive goal in their recent win over Croatia.

Speaking as a pundit for Fox Sports after Portugal's narrow 2-1 victory, Ibrahimovic did not hold back in his assessment of Roberto Martinez's reliance on the Al-Nassr forward.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Credit: Imago)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Credit: Imago)

 He claimed that with Ronaldo leading the line, Portugal cannot be considered a serious contender for major trophies.

Advertisement

"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening," Ibrahimovic stated. "You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored."

"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage," he continued. "Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. 

Portugal legend Ronaldo || Imago
Portugal legend Ronaldo || Imago

“Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness."

Portugal now face a formidable last-16 clash against Spain, a match that will undoubtedly magnify the scrutiny on Martinez's team selection. 

Advertisement

The crucial question remains whether the manager will stick with his veteran captain or make the bold move to start a new generation of attackers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Historic Zero — Jordan Ayew played 304 World Cup mins without ONE shot & Ghana fans have finally had enough
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
Historic Zero — Jordan Ayew played 304 World Cup mins without ONE shot & Ghana fans have finally had enough
Arsenal target Rogers shuts down inflated price tag
Premier League
04.07.2026
I am not worth £130 million - Arsenal target Rogers shuts down inflated price tag
Scaloni admits Argentina dodged a bullet
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
‘It would've been crazy to lose in my 100th game’ - Scaloni admits Argentina dodged a bullet
Ibrahimovic slams Ronaldo's role in Portugal’s performance
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
‘It's the ego that's holding the team hostage’ - Ibrahimovic slams Ronaldo's role in Portugal’s performance
Messi jokes about Cape Verde players' tough treatment
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
‘They kick the crap out of me’ - Messi jokes about Cape Verde players' tough treatment
Ex-Turkey star claims Osimhen can not play for Barcelona
Football
04.07.2026
‘He doesn't have a clean technique’ - Ex-Turkey star claims Osimhen can not play for Barcelona