‘It's the ego that's holding the team hostage’ - Ibrahimovic slams Ronaldo's role in Portugal’s performance

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered a sharp critique of Cristiano Ronaldo's continued presence in the Portugal starting lineup, suggesting the 41-year-old is being selected based on his legendary status rather than his current ability.

The debate over Ronaldo's role intensified after a contentious match in Toronto that saw Portugal advance from the round of 32.

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The team was fortunate to secure the win after a late-game VAR decision disallowed a 113th-minute equaliser from Croatia's Josko Gvardiol for offside, leaving Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic incensed.

Earlier in the match, Ronaldo had converted a penalty to cancel out Ivan Perisic's opener for Croatia. However, it was substitute Goncalo Ramos who ultimately secured the victory for the Selecao with a goal in the final moments.

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Ibrahimovic on Ronaldo

The former Swedish international argued that Portugal is hindering their own progress by not embracing younger talent like Goncalo Ramos, who scored the decisive goal in their recent win over Croatia.

Speaking as a pundit for Fox Sports after Portugal's narrow 2-1 victory, Ibrahimovic did not hold back in his assessment of Roberto Martinez's reliance on the Al-Nassr forward.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Credit: Imago)

He claimed that with Ronaldo leading the line, Portugal cannot be considered a serious contender for major trophies.

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"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening," Ibrahimovic stated. "You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored."

"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage," he continued. "Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility.

Portugal legend Ronaldo || Imago

“Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness."

Portugal now face a formidable last-16 clash against Spain, a match that will undoubtedly magnify the scrutiny on Martinez's team selection.

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