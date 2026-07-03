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Messi, Mbappe can't do what Ronaldo did — Portugal boss Martinez

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:25 - 03 July 2026
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Portugal boss Roberto Martínez has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after his performance in the win over Croatia.
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Ronaldo, who had faced heavy criticism throughout the 2026 World Cup, repaid his manager’s faith by calmly dispatching a high-pressure penalty to rescue Portugal in their Round of 16 clash against Croatia.

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The 41-year-old stepped up in a tense moment and converted with typical composure, levelling the scores and dragging Portugal back into the game.

Martinez hails Ronaldo as best penalty taker in the world

Speaking after the match, Martinez was full of admiration for his captain’s mental strength.

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“There isn’t a single player at this World Cup who can take a penalty the way Cristiano did,” Martinez said, highlighting Ronaldo’s unique ability to thrive when the stakes are at their highest.

The goal marked another chapter in Ronaldo’s remarkable international career as he chases goal records and a first World Cup trophy.

Martinez words suggest Ronaldo is the best in the world under pressure, even ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

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Messi already missed a penalty at the tournament, failing to convert against Austria.

Goncalo Ramos came on as a substitute to steal the win for Portugal in the 94th minute, setting up a round of 16 clash against Spain.

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