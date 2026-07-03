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Report: Justin Bieber in active talks to headline history-making FIFA World Cup final halftime show

David Ben
David Ben 14:00 - 03 July 2026
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The Canadian megastar is reportedly being lined up for a sensational performance at football's greatest showpiece.
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Pop icon Justin Bieber is reportedly in active discussions to headline the first-ever "Super Bowl-style" halftime show at the FIFA World Cup Final, sources close to the production reveal.

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The historic performance, slated for the tournament's finale at MetLife Stadium, will mark a monumental shift in international sports entertainment.

Is Justin Bieber performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show?

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According to TMZ, FIFA is planning a high-octane, 11-minute musical spectacle modeled directly after the NFL’s highly successful championship format.

Insiders state that FIFA officials identified Bieber as their primary target due to his massive multi-generational catalog and unparalleled international streaming footprint.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber

The talks come on the heels of the explosive chart performance of the official World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai" by Shakira and Burna Boy, which recently conquered the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart, proving the tournament's unmatched global launchpad capability.

While neither Bieber’s camp nor FIFA has officially signed a final contract, the booking would serve as the ultimate career comeback catalyst for the Canadian singer.

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The bigger picture

Canadian singer Justin Bieber | GETTY

Bieber has largely stepped away from massive stadium performances since cancelling his Justice World Tour to focus on his health and personal life.

Fans will also note that Bieber famously declined a guest appearance alongside Usher at Super Bowl LVIII, a move that industry experts now believe was a strategic decision to wait for his own standalone, global headline moment.

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If finalized, Bieber is expected to share the tournament's broader musical spotlight alongside other global heavyweights rumored for the tournament, including BTS and Madonna.

Representatives for FIFA declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations, stating only that official entertainment lineups for the knockout stages will be announced in due course.

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Report: Justin Bieber in active talks to headline history-making FIFA World Cup final halftime show
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03.07.2026
Report: Justin Bieber in active talks to headline history-making FIFA World Cup final halftime show