No Wizkid, No Davido: FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show lineup finally confirmed

After months of anticipation, FIFA has confirmed a star-studded lineup set to take over the 87,000-capacity MetLife Stadium for the first-ever World Cup halftime show.

FIFA and Global Citizen have officially announced the headliners for the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final.

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On July 19, 2026, at the 87,000+ capacity MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, global superstars Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will take the stage in a Super Bowl-style performance, as confirmed in a press release.

Who is performing at the FIFA World Cup halftime show?

Each of the chosen acts brings impressive global pedigree to football’s biggest night.

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The final of the 2026 World Cup will be played at the iconic MetLife Stadium | IMAGO

Madonna, the 'Queen of Pop' and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, is the best-selling female recording artist of all time with over 300 million records sold.

The legendary Madonna | Credit: Getty

She has shaped pop culture for over four decades with groundbreaking hits, provocative performances, and record-breaking tours. Her experience on the biggest stages includes headlining the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show, which drew massive viewership and set a benchmark for live spectacles.

Shakira, the Colombian superstar often called the 'Queen of Latin Music', boasts one of the strongest ties to the World Cup among musicians.

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Shakira| Photo Credit: Getty

She delivered unforgettable performances at the 2010 South Africa tournament, including the iconic anthem 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', which became a global smash and remains one of the most beloved World Cup songs ever. Her new collaboration “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy serves as the official song for 2026, making this her third World Cup involvement and cementing her status as a FIFA favourite

BTS, the K-pop supergroup, revolutionised the music industry by taking South Korean pop to unprecedented global heights.

Korean pop band BTS control the largest streaming share in the Asian music market | IMAGO

They are the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, with multiple Guinness World Records, billions of streams, and sold-out world tours. Their massive, dedicated fanbase (ARMY) and cultural impact have helped expand the reach of non-English language music worldwide, bringing a fresh, youthful energy to major international events.

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The show is curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced in partnership with Global Citizen to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise USD $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide.

No room for Afrobeats at maiden World Cup halftime show

Nigerian music superstar Davido returned to the public eye at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

From the Nigerian perspective, the lineup has stood out for its selection of established international acts while leaving out Afrobeats' most iconic stars from the live halftime slot.

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Davido already made history in 2022 when he performed at the Qatar World Cup closing ceremony, delivering the official anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)', and becoming the first African artist ever to perform at the World Cup

This year will see African pop sensations Rema and Tyla follow in OBO's footsteps during the opening ceremonies in Mexico and U.S.A.

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram

Burna Boy delivers strong Nigerian representation in this tournament as he teams up with Shakira on “Dai Dai,” the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a fusion of Latin pop and Afrobeats released today.

Wizkid, one of the pioneers who took Afrobeats global, is yet to make his crossover appearance on a major FIFA World Cup ceremony or halftime show.

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This milestone brings massive global entertainment to football’s biggest night, even as Nigerian fans note the absence of their biggest stars from the live stage while celebrating Burna Boy’s official soundtrack contribution.

When is the FIFA World Cup halftime show?