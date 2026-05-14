WWE superstar Oba Femi reveals the Nigerian church that funded his move to America

The former student-athlete from UNILAG has lifted the lid on the unconventional support system that paved his way to professional wrestling stardom.

Before he was the "unstoppable force" dominating the WWE main roster, Oba Femi was a young man in Lagos with a massive frame and a precarious future.

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In a revealing sit-down interview with Stephanie McMahon on the What’s Your Story? podcast, rising WWE sensation Oba Femi opened up about the unconventional support system that paved his way to professional wrestling stardom.

Oba Femi calls himself the 'Brute Force' | Credit: X

The 6’6” powerhouse, born Isaac Odugbesan, credited the congregation of Grace Assembly in Lagos and his spiritual mentor, Pastor Femi Paul, for providing the critical financial and emotional foundation required to relocate to the United States.

Femi’s journey from Nigeria to the global stage was marked by personal crossroads and domestic challenges.

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What Oba Femi said

Oba Femi | Credit:X

During the interview, he broke away from his dominant ring persona to describe a period of his life where his future was far from certain.

"My pastor, he was a very respectable man. His name is Femi Paul. He said a lot of wise things to me, you know? When tensions were building between like me and my dad he would always step in be your father. He loves you. He’s used as a good guardian for me," Femi shared, highlighting the mentorship that kept his ambitions on track.

“People always say Nigerian churches are bad or stingy 😭but my pastor, Femi Paul, is a very good and respectable man.



My entire church community came together to raise money for me to move to the USA 🇺🇸



The name of the church is Grace Assembly.”



—WWE OBA FEMI pic.twitter.com/S4g5ZYUHvL — carter🌚 (@carter6f) May 14, 2026

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The support Femi received from his local church extended beyond spiritual guidance into practical, life-changing assistance.

According to the Lagos-born WWE star, the congregation recognised his potential and mobilised to ensure he could pursue his dreams abroad.

"As a matter of fact, my entire church community came together to raise money too when I was coming over to the States. Shout out to Grace Assembly," Femi revealed.

"But that community and Femi Paul as our leader, you know, Christian father. He helped me a lot. He said wise things to me that stuck with me."

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This financial backing proved to be the catalyst for what has become one of the most meteoric rises in recent wrestling history.

WWE Superstar Oba Femi

Femi emphasised that the values instilled in him by his community remain his North Star as he navigates international fame.

He noted that Pastor Paul’s influence was instrumental in maintaining his family ties during his transition to the West.

"He told [me] never to disrespect my parents. That is the big one. […] Femi Paul was a huge inspiration for me," he added, crediting the pastor's wisdom for his grounded nature.

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From Unilag Roots to Main Roster Dominance

Oba Femi performs the one-handed pendulum backbreaker

The timing of these revelations coincides with Femi’s unprecedented momentum on the WWE main roster.

Following his landmark victory over the legendary Brock Lesnar, the former student-athlete from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has embarked on what analysts are calling an "unstoppable rampage".

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Oba Femi has solidified his status as a premier force in the industry with a string of decisive wins and high-profile performances that have left the wrestling world on notice.

WWE superstar Oba Femi

While he continues to tear through the competition with brute force and tactical precision, his story now carries a deeper resonance of community and faith. The "American Dream" of this Lagos-born superstar was effectively underwritten by the tithes and belief of Grace Assembly.