‘Baba Na You’ – Super Eagles hitman Adams invokes God after matching elite Nigerian LaLiga record

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has credited God on social media after hitting his 10th LaLiga goal of the season. His stunning weak-footed winner completed a 3-2 comeback against Villarreal, matching an elite Nigerian milestone and firing Sevilla to safety.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has broken his silence on social med​ia following another sensational match-winning display that effectively guaranteed Sevilla FC’s safety in Spanish top-flight football.

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The 26-year-old Benue-born talisman emerged as the ultimate hero for the Andalusians, netting a spectacular winner to cap off a historic 3-2 comeback victory against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Trailing by two goals within the opening 20 minutes, Sevilla launched a ruthless counter-offensive before Adams produced a thunderous left-footed strike 18 minutes from time to completely silence the home crowd.

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POV: The team trying to decide who scored the best goal 😮‍💨 #VillarrealSevilla pic.twitter.com/Bt1N2uqmSt — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 13, 2026

The Saviour of Seville

The monumental result marked the second consecutive match where Adams has scored the late winner, following his 91st-minute heroics against Espanyol over the weekend.

More importantly, the victory smashed Villarreal’s unblemished record, handing them their first home defeat of the campaign to a team outside LaLiga's top seven.

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The strike took Adams' domestic tally to 10 league goals for the season. In doing so, he officially matched an elite Super Eagles milestone.

The 26-year-old joins the rare list of iconic Nigerian strikers, including Ikechukwu Uche and Finidi George, to hit double-digit goal figures in a single LaLiga campaign.

‘Baba Na You’

Taking to his official social media pages moments after the final whistle, the Sevilla frontman bypassed personal praise, choosing instead to reflect on his journey and attribute the incredible turnaround to divine intervention.

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On his X account (formerly Twitter), Adams posted a raw, emotional expression of gratitude: “Baba na you do this one,” attributing his red-hot form entirely to God.

He doubled down on his Instagram page shortly after, sharing an inspiring message of faith with his global followers: “For with God all things are possible for them that believe!”

With Sevilla now sitting comfortably four points clear of the treacherous drop zone with just two games remaining, Adams' remarkable transformation from a mid-season drought to a relegation saviour is firmly complete.

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